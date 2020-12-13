The photos and videos of farmers preparing pizza and eating them have gone viral and a section of the internet has passed uncharitable comments against the protesting farmers, check reactions.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Thousand of the farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for over 17 days along the borders of the national capital Delhi. Though the government has agreed to amend laws, the farmers want the acts to be withdrawn as they fear they will make them "vulnerable to corporate greed".

The two sides have also held several rounds of talks but no grounds have been achieved so far and thus the demonstration is still on. However, to help the farmers, several organisations have come forward to keep a check that they are well fed and their basic necessities are met.

ये protest है या picnic ? Foot massager, pizza... 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/mMmPcQPZqQ — Vaidehi In Exile 🇮🇳 🕉️ (@dharmicverangna) December 12, 2020

Pizza , pasta , dry fruits , patiala portions of chai and milk , cosy beds under tents , foot massages , hot rotis smeared with ghee with dal and vegetables etc .. new age protest .. yehi toh hain achedin .. — Exsecular (@ExSecular) December 12, 2020

Recently, a huge roti making machine was installed at the protest site which can churn out about 1,500 to 2,000 rotis in an hour. After that, an international NGO Khalsa Aid has set up a foot massage centre at the borders to ensure that the farmers, many of them elderly, stay healthy and fit. It is being reported that around 25 machines have been set up inside a tent and the farmers were invited for a ten-minute session each.

Not only this, the organisations are ensuring that the farmers are getting the tea and snack and now the activists of Bhartiya Kisan Union from Barmi and Boparai Kalan villages recently set up "pizza langars" in a bid to boost the morale of protestors.

The photos and videos of farmers preparing pizza and eating them have gone viral and a section of the internet has passed uncharitable comments against the protesting farmers getting such facilities. One of the users said, "Is this a protest or a pizza party?"

While many users alleged that the cosy beds and lavish meals have diminished the meaning of a protest altogether.

Is this a Protest or a Pizza Party???#Diljit_Kitthe_aa pic.twitter.com/Ne6KYigNjC — Dhruv Mehta (ध्रुव मेहता) (@Dhruv_Sanghi_) December 11, 2020

Free pizzas for protesting ‘farmers’, massage chairs, is this a protest or a five-star spa? And who is paying for all this? #FarmersProtestHijacked pic.twitter.com/6SnHi6OneG — Shefali Vaidya. (@ShefVaidya) December 12, 2020

On the other hand, some of the users mocked the netizens who were calling out on the farmers and said that "Bhakts are craving for pizza thus they are outraging over it".

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the new farm laws. The farmers want the government to withdraw the acts and assure them over minimum support price (MSP).

Meanwhile, pizza langar. Salute the enterprise and spirit. 🌲🌳🌴🌱 pic.twitter.com/tOVckGABRi — Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) December 11, 2020

However, the government has said that the acts will revolutionise the farming sector and will increase the farmers' income and make them more prosperous.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma