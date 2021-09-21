Fans go crazy over gold medalist Neeraj Chopra's acting in an ad; trigger Twitter memes and reactions
New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Is there anything that sportsman Neeraj Chopra can't do? Well, yes, the ace athlete has already proved his mettle in Tokyo Olympics after winning a gold medal for the country, and ever since everyone is watching that there's hardly anything this guy fails in. Be it his interviews or facing the camera, Neera does it all like a pro.
Recently, the athlete was featured in an advertisement where he had to act and play different characters like a reporter, a film star, a businessman and more. Neeraj did it so well that the ad went viral and fans started praising his onscreen performance like anything.
He took to his official Twitter account to share the ad. Check out:
360 Degree Marketing! @cred_club #ad pic.twitter.com/RmjWAXERxm— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) September 19, 2021
The ad was of a credit card firm that also stars Padmavat actor Jim Sarbh. It got reshared on Twitter by many fans multiple times and netizens couldn't just help but upload their reactions and memes on the same.
One user wrote, "Ohhhh God ...Is that You @Neeraj_chopra1... I just can't believe my eyes, so surprised to see "Neeraj ke Colours"... Mr. Chopra how can you be so Perfect in Everything," while the other one even compared his acting skills to that of the new age Bollywood star kids. He said, "My godd he is far far better than talentless Star kids of our India"
Take a look at the reactions of Twitter users here:
This is Neeraj chopra ..I can't beleive this on my eyes 😲😲🤯— Kangana Supporter ✨Thalaivii✨ (@KanganatheQueen) September 19, 2021
My godd he is far far better than talentles Star kids of our India
Woww ..Neeraj u should do your own biopic now ...confirm 💯💯💯
Ohhhh God ...Is that You @Neeraj_chopra1— itsmahi (@MahimaNirala) September 19, 2021
I just can't believe my eyes , so surprised to see "Neeraj ke Colours"
Mr. Chopra how can you be so Perfect in Everything ❤️❤️🥰😆
Ye ladka acting me bhi gold le jayagaa..— 🔱 (@S1Rajput2) September 19, 2021
Le BOLLYWOOD actor's right now : pic.twitter.com/jvMEgDk8CY
Humara Virat pic.twitter.com/Mm1va41m3y— Verma Ishu (@itsVermaa66) September 19, 2021
Watched this #Ad more than 10times and still can't stop laughing, it is tickling my funny bones ...— itsmahi (@MahimaNirala) September 19, 2021
Can somebody please help😆
This is hilarious ❤️❤️❤️❤️@Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/EPh7IMbDgB
Star Kids after watching Neeraj Chopra's brilliant acting skills: pic.twitter.com/01CUB7HRVY— Nikhil Aggarwal (@nikhil__98) September 19, 2021
NEERAJ The actor is better than that over acting ki dukan— Ravi Desai 🇮🇳 Champion CSK🏆 (@its_DRP) September 19, 2021
Cool. I am glad Olympic players are getting accolades and opportunities in India like never before.— ankit kumar sinha🇮🇳 (@ankit_krsinha) September 19, 2021
So guys, what are your thoughts on Neeraj's acting performance? Do let us know.
Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal