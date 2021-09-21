Neeraj Chopra took to his official social media handle to share the advertisement which also featured Padmavat actor Jim Sarbh in the starting. Scroll down to the see the reactions of fans.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Is there anything that sportsman Neeraj Chopra can't do? Well, yes, the ace athlete has already proved his mettle in Tokyo Olympics after winning a gold medal for the country, and ever since everyone is watching that there's hardly anything this guy fails in. Be it his interviews or facing the camera, Neera does it all like a pro.

Recently, the athlete was featured in an advertisement where he had to act and play different characters like a reporter, a film star, a businessman and more. Neeraj did it so well that the ad went viral and fans started praising his onscreen performance like anything.

He took to his official Twitter account to share the ad. Check out:

The ad was of a credit card firm that also stars Padmavat actor Jim Sarbh. It got reshared on Twitter by many fans multiple times and netizens couldn't just help but upload their reactions and memes on the same.

One user wrote, "Ohhhh God ...Is that You @Neeraj_chopra1... I just can't believe my eyes, so surprised to see "Neeraj ke Colours"... Mr. Chopra how can you be so Perfect in Everything," while the other one even compared his acting skills to that of the new age Bollywood star kids. He said, "My godd he is far far better than talentless Star kids of our India"

Take a look at the reactions of Twitter users here:

This is Neeraj chopra ..I can't beleive this on my eyes 😲😲🤯



My godd he is far far better than talentles Star kids of our India



Woww ..Neeraj u should do your own biopic now ...confirm 💯💯💯 — Kangana Supporter ✨Thalaivii✨ (@KanganatheQueen) September 19, 2021

Ohhhh God ...Is that You @Neeraj_chopra1

I just can't believe my eyes , so surprised to see "Neeraj ke Colours"

Mr. Chopra how can you be so Perfect in Everything ❤️❤️🥰😆 — itsmahi (@MahimaNirala) September 19, 2021

Ye ladka acting me bhi gold le jayagaa..

Le BOLLYWOOD actor's right now : pic.twitter.com/jvMEgDk8CY — 🔱 (@S1Rajput2) September 19, 2021

Watched this #Ad more than 10times and still can't stop laughing, it is tickling my funny bones ...

Can somebody please help😆

This is hilarious ❤️❤️❤️❤️@Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/EPh7IMbDgB — itsmahi (@MahimaNirala) September 19, 2021

Star Kids after watching Neeraj Chopra's brilliant acting skills: pic.twitter.com/01CUB7HRVY — Nikhil Aggarwal (@nikhil__98) September 19, 2021

NEERAJ The actor is better than that over acting ki dukan — Ravi Desai 🇮🇳 Champion CSK🏆 (@its_DRP) September 19, 2021

Cool. I am glad Olympic players are getting accolades and opportunities in India like never before. — ankit kumar sinha🇮🇳 (@ankit_krsinha) September 19, 2021

So guys, what are your thoughts on Neeraj's acting performance? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal