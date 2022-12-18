Fans Chant 'Sachin Sachin' As Tendulkar Boards Plane, Iconic Cricketer Reacts

Sachin Tendulkar, popularly given the name 'god of cricket', posted a video on Saturday night where he was seen sitting in a plane accompanied by his fans chanting 'Sachin Sachin' to express their love towards the master blaster of cricket.

No doubt, even after nine years of retirement from cricket, his popularity has not got any lesser. The video went viral on the social media where Sachin boarded a flight and the public couldn't have controlled their emotions. He later revealed that at that very moment, the sign for wearing seatbelts was being displayed and he could not address the audience.

Taking to the microblogging site on Saturday, Tendulkar wrote, "Thank you to those on my flight who were chanting my name a little while ago, reminiscent of when I used to come out to bat. Unfortunately, the seatbelt sign was on so I could not stand up to greet you. So saying a big hello to all now."

Thank you to those on my flight who were chanting my name a little while ago, reminiscent of when I used to come out to bat. Unfortunately, the seatbelt sign was on so I could not stand up to greet you. So saying a big hello to all now 👋🏻👋🏻 https://t.co/ak4GYLjMi4 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 17, 2022

Sachin holds multiple records in cricket. He has made a record of the most number of international centuries (100s) to his name. He holds a record of 51 Test hundreds and 49 in ODIs.

Tendulkar has scored total of 34,357 runs in total of his international cricket games, making himself the game's leading run scorer. He holds the top spot in ODI cricket with 18,426 runs and secures the top spot in Test cricket with 15921 runs.

The right-handed batter started his career in the year 1989 at the age of 16 and turned out to be the greatest cricketers of all time. Even the young cricketers follow him and such is the aura of Tendulkar.

Sachin has made India proud on global levels and is considered as legend by many prominent world cricketers. A billion people followed him when he used to walk out to bat. Anyone could hear a pin drop as he left in a crowded stadium.