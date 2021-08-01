A social media handle struck the Gold in humour and high-handed Bobby Deol fandom, when the user shared four different stills from Bobby Deol movies in which the 52-year-old actor is seen perfecting the roles of four different athletes in four different disciplines.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: India’s Olympic run in Tokyo remains upped and downed by the fluctuations of the best that Indian Olympians are performing and the shocking heartbreaks that the Indian contingent has faced till now mainly in Archery and Shooting. However a social media handle struck the Gold in humour and high-handed Bobby Deol fandom, when the user shared four different stills from Bobby Deol movies in which the 52-year-old actor is seen perfecting the roles of four different athletes in four different disciplines.

In the stills that were shared on social media, Bobby Deol can be seen attempting to perfect the role of a runner, an archer, a boxer and a cager holding a basketball.

Bobby Deol took the opportunity to wish good luck to Indian contingent in Tokyo.

“This one got me… The real hero is our team giving their best shot to make #India proud at the #Olympics! Here's wishing good luck to each one of them!,” wrote the actor in a tweet.

This one got me 😃…

The real hero is our team giving their best shot to make #India proud at the #Olympics! Here's wishing good luck to each one of them! 💪🏻 #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/P3iL7nFbyx — Bobby Deol (@thedeol) July 31, 2021

People on the micro-blogging site shared the reactions of amusement on Bobby Deol’s multi-discipline reel athlete run. While most laughed out loud other wondered if India had a fair chance with Lord Bobby.

😂😂 Gold medal toh hamra Bobby layega https://t.co/pRDJjXzM1T — The Secular Buffalo (@SecularBuffalo) July 27, 2021

Bobby paaji u r the best 🤩

such a sport u are 😆 https://t.co/52nSCebt28 — Wear Mask's Stay Safe 😷 (@ajithkanth009) July 31, 2021

India has so far won three confirmed medals at Tokyo Olympics 2020, with Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu bagging a silver medal in 49 kg Women’s Weightlifting, PV Sindhu striking bronze in Women’s Badminton singles. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain has confirmed at least a Bronze medal win for herself with the Assam-hailing pugilist set to meet Turkey’s Busenaz Surmeneli in Women’s welterweight semi final on August 4.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma