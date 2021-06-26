The incident shocked people across the country after photos of Delhi Police officials taking selfies with Kumar went viral on social media. Following the incident, several people started tweeting about the same in a sarcastic and funny way.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar's troubles deepened on Friday after a Delhi Court extended his judicial custody till July 9 in connection with the murder of a young wrestler at the Chhatrasal Stadium in the national capital.

While Kumar's trouble increased on Friday, an inquiry was ordered by the Delhi Police after a selfie session with the officials with the two-time Olympic medallist went viral.

The incident shocked people across the country after photos of Delhi Police officials taking selfies with Kumar went viral on social media. Following the incident, several people started tweeting about the same in a sarcastic and funny way.

A twitter users tweeted that it seems Delhi police is dropping Sushil Kumar off the airport

Its look like Delhipolice themself droping him off at airport for olypmics #SushilKumar pic.twitter.com/DqkkE7b2Es — Kuch bhi ho sakta hai (@mbhargav) June 25, 2021

Another user said that this scene depicts Sushil Kumar as Future sports minister

Waah!! Kiya scene hai 🤪 Future sports minister 😂😂

Cops enjoy selfie session with murder-accused #SushilKumar pic.twitter.com/Cz4qvtqF0a — 𝐆𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐯 𝐮𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐢 (@UpretiOfficial) June 25, 2021

Kumar is the main accused of the murder of fellow wrestler Sagar Dhankar. Sagar, 23, was beaten along with his two friends on the night of May 4 and 5 by the associates of Kumar. He later lost his life due to heavy injuries.

Later, Kumar was nabbed with his co-accused Ajay Kumar Sehrawat by the Delhi police and from that, both of them have been in judicial custody for 10 and 23 days, respectively.

One of the eye witness, who was beaten up by Kumar, fears for his life as he claims that the wrestler was associated with dangerous criminals. A total of 10 people, including Kumar, are said to have a connection with this incident and have been put behind the bars.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen