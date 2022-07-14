Family Trip Turns Into Tragedy After Massive Waves Sweep Away 3 Indians At Oman Beach | Watch

A shocking incident took place in Oman where a family trip turned into a tragedy after a man and his six-year son drowned at a beach. The man's nine-year-old daughter is still missing and the police are looking for her. Shashikant Mhamane, a Dubai-based businessman took his wife and children Shreya (9) and Shreyas (6) on a one-day trip to neighbouring Oman during the Eid holidays.

According to reports, both the children were playing while a strong wave swept them away. The father ran following them in a bid to save his children. The three later drowned in the water. The whole incident got captured on a video taken by a tourist which is now going viral on social media.

While the father's and the son's bodies were fished out, the search for the daughter is still going on as per a report of PTI. Shashikant's brother, after learning about the tragedy travelled to Dubai. “My brother’s wife is in shock and currently at the hospital,” the brother said.

Meanwhile, Oman’s Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) claimed that members “fell into the sea” after they crossed the fence at Mughsail Beach. The Royal Oman Police informed in a tweet that a search was on for the missing child. “Report: Continuing national efforts to search for missing persons in Al Mughsayl area in Dhofar Governorate," wrote the Police.

“The search and rescue teams were able to find two people, including one of the three children of the missing family in the Al-Mughsail area, who died, and the search efforts are still going on for the remaining three by the specialized teams," the tweet added. The family hails from Jath in the Sangli district of Maharashtra and the man had been working as a sales manager in a Dubai-based firm.