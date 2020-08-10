Some minor space flares have already been emanated by AR2770 sunspot already which has enabled “minor waves of ionization to ripple through Earth’s upper atmosphere”.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: If you felt that a flattening COVID-19 curve worldwide and an exceptionally low fatality rate in India due to it means that the worst is over for 2020, then you are mistaken like every other Earth inhabitant this year. In the coming days, a massively explosive sunspot is turning its trajectory towards our planet Earth, which is likely to result in strong flares emanating out of sun, disabling the earlier temperature-space status quo of outer space region which affects life on earth. However it is not as disastrous as it seems at the face of it.

Why solar flares are occurring now?

According to NASA, the sun is progressing through its natural 11-year cycle, and is transitioning from periods of high to low activity, and back to high again. The new cycle is usually kickstarted by a certain intensity of energy outburst from sun, which is happening this time too, albeit on an unusual scale.

What are sunspots?

Sunspots are dark spots on the surface of sun which are comparatively colder than the rest of the star. These are formed as a result of interactions with sun's magnetic field, according to space.com

Sunspot which will result in solar flares this time

The sunspot AR2770, is expected to grow in size, spaceweather.com reported quoting NASA officials. The report suggests that some minor space flares have already been emanated by AR2770 sunspot already which has enabled “minor waves of ionization to ripple through Earth’s upper atmosphere”.

But AR2770 isn't a ‘killer’ for Earth

The last such solar event took place in 1989, and a markedly disruptive event of such kind (the worst of all) took place in 1858 -- called Carrington event. Scientists say that it takes at least around a century for a full scale disruptive nature of solar flares to occur at the start of a new 11-year cycle of sun. Clearly, 1989 to 2020 is a little over three decades and thus a big time disturbance in satellite, or radio communication or the works of power grid is rather far fetched due to AR2770.

Strong solar flares do have the potential to do the damage but successive solar damages take time, and thirty one years is rather a small period on solar clock for that. Although a strong solar flare of strikingly damaging attribute will occur sometime later, but thankfully 2020 is not the time to worry about it.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta