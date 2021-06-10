As soon as the post was shared, it triggered a plethora of hilarious memes and reactions on the micro-blogging site. People from all over started pouring their views and comments. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: All thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown, a lot of people had ample amount of time in their hands while they were stuck inside homes. This lead to a lot of people pursuing their hobbies and brush their skills on a lot of things like music, painting, dancing and especially cooking.

The internet was flooded with pictures of different recipes be it Dalgona coffee or mug cake. But there have been a few people who went even a notch higher with their cooking skills and experimented with new recipes. Yes, and those dishes went viral too. You must have guessed it by now that we are talking about recipes like Oreo Maggi, Kurkure Milkshake etc. But the only difference with these foods was that they triggered funny memes on social media for being so cringe worthy.

And now almost a similar kind of dish has been doing the rounds on social media which is gathering all the attention of Twitterati. The name of the recipe is Chips Curry! Yes, as weird as it sounds, the pictures of this experimental curry have actually gone viral on Twitter. The dish includes pieces of potato chips dipped in Indian curry which also includes chopped green chillies. Take a look:

Minimum 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for this confession of Murder pic.twitter.com/wKVaceg1rl — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 7, 2021

As soon as the post was shared, it triggered a plethora of hilarious memes and reactions on the micro-blogging site. People from all over started pouring their views and comments. One user wrote, "humanity is under attack." while another one said, "Desi putting anything in curry and calling it food."

Desi putting anything in curry and calling it food 😬 pic.twitter.com/YYwhzhZjBY — Ramu kaka/Kaki (@Ramukakasayss) June 7, 2021

Saath mein kanta laga ke chabuk se 25 kode ki saza bhi... — Gaurav Agarwal (@gauravagarwal27) June 7, 2021

What a experiment 😵 pic.twitter.com/wTmwE3y9tw — 😷 Aman Jain (@Undone1470) June 7, 2021

So guys, what are your thoughts on this new recipe idea with chips? Would you like to try this? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal