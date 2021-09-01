Harsh Goenka's viral tweet has started a debate on the social micro blogging site. The logic behind Papad and GST gets corrected by Tax Department. Scroll to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Harsh Goenka has recently grabbed much attention with his posts on social media. In a recent post of on Twitter, he shared pictures of two shapes of Papad one round and one square. Confused right? So are we and so is he. This post has now become viral on internet so much that Tax department has to check its fact.

In this viral post Harsh Goenka, clearly have misunderstood the concept GST and Papad. Sharing the Tweet Harsh Goenka writes,"Did you know that a round papad is exempt from GST and a square papad attracts GST? Can anyone suggest a good chartered accountant who can make me understand the logic?"

Did you know that a round papad is exempt from GST and a square papad attracts GST ? Can anyone suggest a good chartered accountant who can make me understand the logic? pic.twitter.com/tlu159AdIJ — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 31, 2021

Ever since Harsh has tweeted this many eyebrows have been raised, demanding to know if it is correct. At last the Tax department, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and customs,CBIC had to correct Harsh Goenka on Twitter.

Papad, by whatever name known, is exempt from GST vide Entry No. 96 of GST notification No.2/2017-CT(R). This entry does not distinguish based on the shape of papad. This notification is available at https://t.co/ckIfjzg8hw https://t.co/19GbQJvYZe — CBIC (@cbic_india) August 31, 2021

The Tax department, CBIC in response to Goenka's statement, tweeted,"Papad, by whatever name known, is exempt from GST vide Entry No. 96 of GST notification No.2/2017-CT(R). This entry does not distinguish based on the shape of papad." They also added that this particular infromation is available on official website at cbic.gov.in.

Because round papads have been cutting corners out — kushal khandwala (@kushal079) August 31, 2021

Sir no logic behind it, only error. — Ankit Kansagra (@Ankitkansagra) August 31, 2021

Sab 'gol'maal hai. — Dr. Syeda Uzma (@sane_indian) August 31, 2021

Internet users have flooded the comment section with hilarious comments. While some are reasoning the logic others are trolling him for being wrong. One user commented,"Sir no logic behind it, only error," while other commented,"Because round papads have been cutting corners out."

Posted By: Ashita Singh