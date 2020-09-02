In a landmark achievement in space missions, a team of Indian astronomers, led by Dr Kanak Saha from the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) Pune, discovered one of the farthest star galaxies in the Universe, estimated to be located 9.3 billion light years away from Earth.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: American space agency NASA has congratulated Indian astronomers on the discovery of one of the farthest Star galaxies in the universe, saying that it will advance the humankind’s understanding of the cosmos.

“NASA congratulates the researchers on their exciting discovery,” NASA’s Public Affairs Officer Felicia Chou told news agency ANI, adding, “Science is a collaborative effort around the world and discoveries like these help further humankind’s understanding of where we come from, where we are going and are we alone.”

The development was shared by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who said, “"It is a matter of pride that India’s first Multi-Wavelength Space Observatory “AstroSat” has detected extreme-UV light from a galaxy located 9.3 billion light-years away from Earth.The galaxy called AUDFs01 was discovered by a team of Astronomers led by Dr Kanak Saha from the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) Pune."

India's AstroSat/UVIT was able to achieve this unique feat because the background noise in the UVIT detector is much less than the Hubble Space Telescope of NASA: Department of Space, Indian Govt



The discovery is a very important clue to how the dark ages of the Universe ended and there was light in the Universe, According to Director of Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) Dr Somak Ray Chaudhury.

AstroSat was developed by a team led by Shyam Tandon, Ex-Emeritus Professor, IUCAA with the full support of ISRO. It was was launched by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on September 28, 2015.

