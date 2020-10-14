New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Astronomers on Monday (October 12) captured an exact moment when a supermassive black hole shredded a Sun-sized star, using telescopes from the European Southern Observatory (ESO). The researchers monitored the 'tidal disruption event'. According to them, the process was flaring light from a black hole, which is 215 million light-years from Earth. The phenomenon, in which a black hole devoured star, is called 'spaghettification'.

1/ Using ESO telescopes and other facilities, astronomers have spotted a rare blast of light from a star being ripped apart by a supermassive black hole.

The researchers explained, when an unlucky star gets close to a supermassive black hole, it seeks an extreme gravitational pull and shreds the star into thin streams of material. However, the scientists believed that this process was massive and the gravitational force of the black hole is way more than Earth's.

"The idea of a black hole 'sucking in' a nearby star sounds like science fiction. But that's exactly what happens in a tidal disruption event," News18 quoted Matt Nicholl, who is a lecturer, Royal Astronomical Society research fellow at the University of Birmingham and a lead author of Monday's study as saying.

Researchers also explained the phenomenon of electromagnetic forces behind this process and explained how a black hole produces exceptional influx. "When these forces exceed the star's cohesive force, the star loses pieces that rush into the black hole. This exceptional influx of matter produces intense electromagnetic emissions, which last for several months while the debris is digested," Stephane Basa, who is a researcher from the Marseille Astrophysics Laboratory, told AFP.

According to the study published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, the team hoped it would help scientists to better understand how matter behaves in the extreme gravity environments surrounding supermassive black holes.

The study revealed that the major reason for the supermassive devour is the mass of the star which is equal to the mass of the sun.“The observations showed that the star had roughly the same mass as our own Sun and that it lost about half of that to the monster black hole, which is over a million times more massive,” ZeeNews quoted Nicholl, a visiting researcher at the University of Edinburgh as saying.

Posted By: Srishti Goel