New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Many parts of the world were returning back to normalcy amid increased vaccination efforts against COVID-19. However, as was feared and warned against earlier, the virus continues to change itself to infect with increased virulence. The Omicron strain of COVID-19, first discovered in Botswana has been placed into the category of ‘Variant of Concern’ by the World Health Organisation.

Twitter took Omnicron’s infectious arrival on the pandemic’s scene with a humourous pinch of memes, jokes and laughs. Have a look.

Omicron Variant: pic.twitter.com/TOtGHx9ei6 — Section 2 : 14th Amendment of US Constitution (@kylengh) November 26, 2021

The ‘Welcome’ context gets it as right as possible.

Is Omnicron ‘looking forward to 2022’?

Also, how much effort it takes to memorise these COVID variant names?

Me learning the new COVID variant is called Omicron pic.twitter.com/9AKhpMIeVE — Grant Holmes (@THEGrantHolmes) November 26, 2021

God has other plans

“If comic books have taught me anything it’s that something named #OMICRON is going to be near impossible to defeat unless we all work together to defeat it,” a user wrote contextualising the Avengers.

If comic books have taught me anything it’s that something named #OMICRON is going to be near impossible to defeat unless we all work together to defeat it. pic.twitter.com/SC8GUNYm2q — Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) November 27, 2021

Nobody but DiCaprio gets it the best.

'Every semester a new variant…'

Harr semester naya covid variant drop ho raha hai, or College reopening plans bhi, or fest bhi, or my will to live bhi — Sachin Goyal (@sachinasticc) November 28, 2021

Harr semester naya covid variant drop ho raha hain, and just like that, my grades are dropping too. — Naina (@issaaa___02) November 28, 2021

Do you have a take on new COVID variant as well? Do let us know.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma