New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Many parts of the world were returning back to normalcy amid increased vaccination efforts against COVID-19. However, as was feared and warned against earlier, the virus continues to change itself to infect with increased virulence. The Omicron strain of COVID-19, first discovered in Botswana has been placed into the category of ‘Variant of Concern’ by the World Health Organisation.
Twitter took Omnicron’s infectious arrival on the pandemic’s scene with a humourous pinch of memes, jokes and laughs. Have a look.
#Omicron and me vaccinated pic.twitter.com/RhMJCjZ5oZ— 💜Jano 🇵🇪 #NoScienceNoFuture (@jano_onaj2020) November 27, 2021
Omicron Variant: pic.twitter.com/TOtGHx9ei6— Section 2 : 14th Amendment of US Constitution (@kylengh) November 26, 2021
The ‘Welcome’ context gets it as right as possible.
Corona virus be like: #Omicron😵💫 pic.twitter.com/4AbhK3Pgr5— Tanmay Patel (तन्मय पटेल) (@ohh_its_tanmay) November 27, 2021
Is Omnicron ‘looking forward to 2022’?
Omicron…looking forward to ‘22? #NuVariant #auspol pic.twitter.com/caFUTyYkCm— Gordo (@chemicalmarx) November 27, 2021
Also, how much effort it takes to memorise these COVID variant names?
Me learning the new COVID variant is called Omicron pic.twitter.com/9AKhpMIeVE— Grant Holmes (@THEGrantHolmes) November 26, 2021
God has other plans
#Omicron has entered the chat. pic.twitter.com/IBbVGhAwu4— Blake (@BlakesWort) November 27, 2021
“If comic books have taught me anything it’s that something named #OMICRON is going to be near impossible to defeat unless we all work together to defeat it,” a user wrote contextualising the Avengers.
If comic books have taught me anything it’s that something named #OMICRON is going to be near impossible to defeat unless we all work together to defeat it. pic.twitter.com/SC8GUNYm2q— Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) November 27, 2021
Nobody but DiCaprio gets it the best.
#coronavirus #Omicron— Thanos pandit ™ (@Thanos_pandith) November 27, 2021
"My fall plans" "New variant" pic.twitter.com/DOyENTEA1x
'Every semester a new variant…'
Harr semester naya covid variant drop ho raha hai, or College reopening plans bhi, or fest bhi, or my will to live bhi— Sachin Goyal (@sachinasticc) November 28, 2021
Harr semester naya covid variant drop ho raha hain, and just like that, my grades are dropping too.— Naina (@issaaa___02) November 28, 2021
Do you have a take on new COVID variant as well? Do let us know.
Posted By: Mukul Sharma