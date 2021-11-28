New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Many parts of the world were returning back to normalcy amid increased vaccination efforts against COVID-19. However, as was feared and warned against earlier, the virus continues to change itself to infect with increased virulence. The Omicron strain of COVID-19, first discovered in Botswana has been placed into the category of ‘Variant of Concern’ by the World Health Organisation.

Twitter took Omnicron’s infectious arrival on the pandemic’s scene with a humourous pinch of memes, jokes and laughs. Have a look.

The ‘Welcome’ context gets it as right as possible.

Is Omnicron ‘looking forward to 2022’?

Also, how much effort it takes to memorise these COVID variant names?

God has other plans

“If comic books have taught me anything it’s that something named #OMICRON is going to be near impossible to defeat unless we all work together to defeat it,” a user wrote contextualising the Avengers.

Astronomers from Assam discover 'exotic' stars warmer than Sun | Details..
Nobody but DiCaprio gets it the best.

'Every semester a new variant…'

Do you have a take on new COVID variant as well? Do let us know.

