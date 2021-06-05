On June 6, a NASA-funded sounding rocket will launch into space with an improved instrument to look for the extra stars that may have been missed in previous star counts.

Washington (USA) | Jagran Trending Desk: How many stars are in our universe? The question has been the part of things usually held ‘impossible’ amongst people, societies and countries all over the world. The universe has a mind-boggling number of stars but most estimates have been essentially held as an undercount by NASA and other space exploration agencies. However, on June 6, a NASA-funded sounding rocket will launch into space with an improved instrument to look for the extra stars that may have been missed in previous star counts.

So how many stars are estimated out there in space?

Some estimates put the star count in the universe as low as 100 million, but the number could be 10 or more time higher, NASA says. “Multiply it by the number of galaxies (about 2 trillion), you get one hundred quintillion stars,” NASA adds. To put it in context the number is 1 with 21 zeroes after it, which is 10 stars for every grain of the sand present on Earth.

“But even that astronomically high number may be an underestimate. That calculation assumes all, or at least most, stars are inside galaxies. Based on recent findings, that may not be quite true – and it’s what the CIBER-2 mission is trying to figure out,” NASA statement adds.

How will NASA’s CIBER-2 mission count the stars?

According to NASA, once above the earth’s atmosphere, CIBER-2 will scan dozens of galaxy clusters. One galaxy cluster may have 100 to 1000 galaxies. It won’t do a conventional count of the stars but will detect the extragalactic background light in the space. This would mathematically make the scientists in earth observatories count the stars.

“This background glow is the total light produced over cosmic history,” Jamie Bock, the lead researcher for CIBER’s first four flights said in a NASA statement.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma