Vadodara | Jagran Trending Desk: We have all heard of the absurd wedding such as a person marrying a cooker or goat or cows but never heard of someone marrying self. In what is most probably the first every self-marriage or sologamy of India, a woman who hails from Gujarat's Vadodara is all set to marry herself on June 11.

Kshama Bindu a 24-year woman from Gujarat has glorified the concept of self-love and sent a message to the world that 'not everyone needs people in life to be happy.

“I never wanted to get married. But I did want to become a bride. So I decided to marry myself,” Kshama said.

According to Kshama, her marriage to herself is India's first sologamy. She claims that she is the first one to set an example of self-love in our country. Kshama's marriage will be held in a traditional with the blessing of her parents.

The venue for her wedding has been booked, the vows have been prepared. Yes, Kshama has also written five vows for her wedding to be solemnised at a temple in Gotri.The ceremony will include every Hindu marriage ritual like- Pheras, applying of Sindoor.

Not only marriage but, Kshama also plans to go on a two-week solo honeymoon to Goa.

Kshama was quoted as saying that she is the first incidence of self-marriage or sologamy in India.

"I looked up to see if there has been any such marriage in India, but couldn't find any. Maybe I am the first one to do so."

According to Bindu, 'self-marriage' is a "commitment to be there for yourself and unconditional love for oneself". She said it is also "an act of self-acceptance".

“Self-marriage is a commitment to be there for yourself and unconditional love for oneself. It’s also an act of self-acceptance. People marry someone they love. I love myself and hence this wedding,” she said.

But, What is Sologamy?

Sologamy or autogamy is marriage by a person to themselves. Supporters of the practice argue that it affirms one's own value and leads to a happier life. Self-marriage has become increasingly popular in the 21st century, especially among affluent women. Some self-marrying programs include giving guidance, practice, and support prior to the marriage

Posted By: Ashita Singh