New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: We live in a world that believes in moving forward, experimenting with new things and recently people have shifted their focus towards food experiments and fusions. Everywhere, we see there is one or another new food experiment being served to people and momos are the most popular 'lab rats'. So, if you think that you have seen every kind of momos, then you are wrong!

He posted the viral video on a youtube channel named Foodie Incarnate. In the clip, Amar can be seen trying the unusual combination of the momo and paratha. As the video started he brought a plate of the dish which was topped with mayo and sided with chutney. He tasted the dish which vegetables like cabbage, carrot, and onion stuffed inside.

Watch video:

After trying the dish, he mocked it said, "the price of this momo paratha is Rs 100, so my advice is to spend that money at a better place, buy momo and paratha separately and enjoy it. Or if you want to try something new come here and try this."

He also described the dish as too oily and spicy. The video till now has garnered 285,354 views on the video-sharing platform and netizens are not happy with the dish as they already have had enough of the food experiments.

Expressing their disappointment, many netizens bashed the momo paratha seller and others said how it is an insult to momo. “This is dishonour of both momo and parantha ,” a user said.

While another wrote,"Spring roll ke naam pe momo paratha bik raha hai," and one other user commented, "Thanos was right."

What are your thoughts on this?

Posted By: Ashita Singh