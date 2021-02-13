To save all the singles this Valentine's Day, Twitter has come to their rescue.The micro-blogging site's muting feature is going to be a boon for the singles

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Valentine's Week is finally inching towards its end and singles cannot be happier than this. However, they still have to deal with Valentine's Day 2021, which is just around the corner. Valentine's Day hold great importance in the hearts of all the lovebirds, as on this day, they shower their partner with an abundance of love, not to miss the gifts and special romantic date.

Now seeing all these, even singles wish to have a partner beside them on this special day. However, what they get in return abundance of lovey-dovey pics bombarding their social media handle. So to save them from this crisis, Twitter has come to their rescue.

Yes, you read it right, Twitter has a way for all the singles across the globe to get over this day. The micro-blogging site's muting feature is going to be a boon for the singles and to remind about the same Twitter took to its official handle and wrote, "a reminder that you can mute words" (sic). Along with this, they tweeted a bunch of words that one can mute such as, Gf, Bf, Valentine'sDay, Babe, Soulmate, among others.

reminder that you can mute words pic.twitter.com/qDHGjP7XoP — Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021

As soon as Twitter dropped the tweet, singles bombarded the comment section of the micro-blogging site. Calling Twitter saviour a user wrote, "ty bestie" While other users poked fun at the admin and wrote, "Hence proved. The admin of this account is also single like all of us."

Here check out the memes and reactions of single netizens:

Hence proved. The admin of this account is also single like all of us. — sagar (@sagrdp) February 11, 2021

even the app is single 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/V95LkjTUe6 — Southy ⚪ (@Mzamero_CH) February 11, 2021

im single, ur single...you wanna go out 👉🏼👈🏼 — |《ru⁹¹ (@WALLSANGEL91) February 11, 2021

everyone who’s muting those words on Valentine’s Day pic.twitter.com/eC0hzK9YZ9 — Conan O’Brien’s illegitimate son (@pleasesueme) February 11, 2021

ty bestie — breena ♡s baguette ! (@gothbrina) February 11, 2021

My Valentine’s Day To Do List pic.twitter.com/oKKidZlY8j — Jeff ³⁴ (@JdristaJr) February 11, 2021

seems twitter got dumped today. pic.twitter.com/C8qoXR3ESX — CHEEKU 🌼 (@Okay_Bye___) February 11, 2021

Thank u Twitter... don’t know what I would have done https://t.co/dVh6gr4Aok pic.twitter.com/lhGQ9Pe48Z — PASTOR RIRI (@riri_lolo26) February 11, 2021

Only twitter knows our feelings. 😌 https://t.co/C0ZyKqYh8s — abeera (@slayymedical) February 11, 2021

This tweet turned out to be a massive hit among the single netizens as it garnered 2,79,800 likes and 64,100 retweets.

Which words are you going to mute on Valentine's Day?

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv