New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Valentine's Week is finally inching towards its end and singles cannot be happier than this. However, they still have to deal with Valentine's Day 2021, which is just around the corner. Valentine's Day hold great importance in the hearts of all the lovebirds, as on this day, they shower their partner with an abundance of love, not to miss the gifts and special romantic date.

Now seeing all these, even singles wish to have a partner beside them on this special day. However, what they get in return abundance of lovey-dovey pics bombarding their social media handle. So to save them from this crisis, Twitter has come to their rescue.

Yes, you read it right, Twitter has a way for all the singles across the globe to get over this day. The micro-blogging site's muting feature is going to be a boon for the singles and to remind about the same Twitter took to its official handle and wrote, "a reminder that you can mute words" (sic). Along with this, they tweeted a bunch of words that one can mute such as, Gf, Bf, Valentine'sDay, Babe, Soulmate, among others.

Also Read
Netizens go ROFL over Yashraj Mukhate's 'pawry ho rahi hai' mashup | Watch
Netizens go ROFL over Yashraj Mukhate's 'pawry ho rahi hai' mashup | Watch

 

As soon as Twitter dropped the tweet, singles bombarded the comment section of the micro-blogging site. Calling Twitter saviour a user wrote, "ty bestie" While other users poked fun at the admin and wrote, "Hence proved. The admin of this account is also single like all of us."

Here check out the memes and reactions of single netizens:

 

This tweet turned out to be a massive hit among the single netizens as it garnered 2,79,800 likes and 64,100 retweets.

Which words are you going to mute on Valentine's Day?

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv