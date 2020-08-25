A video went viral after European women have been spotted grooving on Diljit Dosanjh’s song G.O.A.T. in Switzerland.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Diljit Dosanjh released his latest song ‘G.O.A.T’ in July, since then it is making waves on the Internet. Now, the catchy beats of this song have reached Switzerland. Recently, a video went viral on social media where European women could see grooving to the tune of Diljit’s song. The video has garnered the attention of netizens after Diljeet himself retweeted the video and shared his gratitude. The 45-second video has been shot in Switzerland, where, a man named Karanvir is seen demonstrating the moves of Bhangra to the beautiful ladies.

Also, a chunk of people standing near the court couldn’t resist themselves and joined the crew by clapping and grooving. An Indian Foreign Service Officer shared the video on Tuesday where a group of European women was seen performing Bhangra on Diljit Dosanjh's latest song G.O.A.T.

Sharing a 45-second video on Twitter, Gurleen Kaur wrote, “When Europeans groove on Diljit Dosanjh's G.O.A.T! Indian Bhangra in Switzerland by Karanvir. #IndianCulture #Bhangra.”

The video went viral on social media in no time and managed to receive more than 22,000 views and 900 like in one day. Talking about G.O.A.T., the original video of the song bagged 55 million views on YouTube in two-months. The video has been directed by Rahul Dutta and the lyrics of the song were written by Karan Aluja.

Well, this is not the first time when Diljit songs made foreigners groove on it. One of Diljit’s popular songs, 'Veervaar' made the fans dancing on the streets. After watching European women dancing on song G.O.A.T, world traveler Harjinder Singh Kukreja wrote, “Love this post! You’re the best.”

Love this post! You’re the best ❤️ — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) August 24, 2020

Also, Diljit’s fans showed their excitement in the comment section and appreciated him for his phenomenal performance. One of the fans wrote, ‘Amazingly Beautiful’. Another fan wrote, well done, Respect for you Paji.

Long live Punjabiyat, the real G.O.A.T ! — Satwant Singh Rissam (@ssrissam) August 24, 2020

Amazingly Beautiful.... — Jaspreet Singh (@Jaspreet68BJP) August 24, 2020

Posted By: Srishti Goel