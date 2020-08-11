Some bonds are eternal, they just don't diminish with death. A Karnataka-based businessman Srinivas Gupta proved this right by celebrating housewarming with his late wife, who died in a car crash in 2017.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Some bonds are eternal, they just don't diminish with death. A Karnataka-based businessman Srinivas Gupta proved this right by celebrating housewarming with his late wife, who died in a car crash in 2017. It is as true as it can get and no, his wife didn't return from dead. Gupta actually installed a silicon wax statue of his late wife Madhavi in their new house to make sure his love of life is present when he celebrates the housewarming of the house built in her memory.

The life-size statue of Madhavi was built inside the drawing-room of her dream house with the help of architect Ranghannanavar. According to a website named tolivelugu.com, the industrialist came across the architect a year ago and asked him to build a life-size statue of her wife.

In 2017, his wife met with a fatal car accident while traveling to Tirupati. Madhavi died in the accident, while her two daughters, who were also traveling with her, sustained minor injuries. Both the daughters were also present during the housewarming ceremony.

The businessman reportedly told the website that his wife played a crucial role in his success and he wanted her to be present when her dream house is built. The statue was made referring to hundreds of pictures given by the husband and looked almost real.

The videos and pictures of their housewarming celebrations have since gone viral on social media with many praising the businessman for his loving gesture for his late wife.

"India is a nation where even today, people give more values to emotions, love & affection. Shrinivas Gupta, celebrating house warming function of his new house in Koppal with his wife Madhavi’s silicon wax statue, is one such example. The artists have done a brilliant presentation," said a Twitter user.

The wax statue is the wife of that man and mother of those two girls.

The wife had expired two years back due to a car accident.

They made her as a statue and made her to sit during the House warming ceremony pic.twitter.com/73l5EzNq5I — Sandeep pandey (@butterf23893966) August 11, 2020

Some users also hailed the artist for creating the life-size statue and compared it with the wax statues of UK's Madame Tussauds museum. "Seriously, it's so much realistic that even Madame Tussauds museum can't reach nearby to this statue," wrote another.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma