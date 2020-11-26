NASA astronaut Victor Glover was part of the four-member crew that arrived on the International Space Station aboard the Dragon Capsule on November 15. He will serve as the flight engineer on the International Space Station for Expedition 64

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: NASA astronaut Victor Glover shared his first video from space while on his way to the International Space Station aboard the Space X's Dragon Capsule last week. The 30-second-long video shared on Twitter showed a blue trace of Earth's atmosphere and a cloudy blue sky.

"My first video from space! Looking at the Earth through the window of Dragon Resilience. The scale of detail and sensory inputs made this a breathtaking perspective!" Glover Tweeted. Watch the video here:

My first video from space! Looking at the Earth through the window of Dragon Resilience. The scale of detail and sensory inputs made this a breathtaking perspective! pic.twitter.com/n7b5x0XLIp — Victor Glover (@AstroVicGlover) November 24, 2020

Since being tweeted, the video has been watched over 1.7 million times and received over a hundred thousand likes.

Victor was part of the four-member crew that arrived on the International Space Station aboard the Dragon Capsule on November 15. He will serve as the flight engineer on the International Space Station for Expedition 64, according to NASA.

"He is currently serving as plot and second-in-command on the Crew-1 SpaceX Crew Dragon, named Resilience, which launched November 15,2020. It is the first post-certification mission of Space X's Crew Dragon spacecraft -- the second crewed flight for that begicle -- and a long duration mission aboard the International Space Station," according to a statement by NASA.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja