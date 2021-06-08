The group said that it appears to them that Musk’s quest to save the world is more rooted in a superiority and savior complex than actual concern for humanity.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Elon Musk on Sunday became the central target of hacker group ‘Anonymous’, who blamed the Tesla CEO of “destroying lives” by attempting to centralise the process of bitcoin mining and allegedly liquidating the dreams of people with his “public temper tantrums”.

Anonymous published a video message in which they called Musk “nothing more than a narcissistic rich dude who is desperate for attention” while going on to attack him for his alleged mistreatment of employees and his attempt to centralise and control bitcoin mining.

“Reading from the comments on your Twitter posts, it seems that the games you have played with the crypto markets have destroyed lives. Millions of retail investors were really counting on their crypto gains to improve their lives,” a person wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, while making him appear as a representative of the Anonymous Hacker group, came on the screen and said in a digitally altered voice.

The group said that it appears to them that Musk’s quest to save the world is more rooted in a superiority and saviour complex than actual concern for humanity. “Your (Elon’s) move to create a Bitcoin Mining Council was rightly seen as an attempt to centralize the industry and take it under your control,” the ‘Anonymous’ claimed.

Dreams liquidated over Musk’s public temper tantrums, claims hacker group

The Hacker group while attacking Musk for his meme-posting on developments surrounding the crypto world said: “As hard-working people have their dreams liquidated over your public temper tantrums, you continue to mock them with memes from one of your million-dollar mansions.”

The video ends with a message to Musk that says: “You may think you are the smartest person in the room, but now you’ve met your match. We are anonymous. We are Legion. Expect us.” Elon Musk is widely credited for leading the fluctuation of prices in the cryptocurrency market with his Twitter posts, making him earn the term ‘The Musk Effect’.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan