Elon Musk's New Perfume 'Burnt Hair' Earns Over Million Dollars In Few Hours; Triggers Meme Fest

The world’s richest man Elon Musk has launched his own perfume line named 'Burnt Hair' and within hours of its launch, 10,000 bottles of the perfume were sold. A single bottle of the perfume is priced at USD 100 or Rs 8,400, which earned millions of dollars in just a few hours for Musk.

The perfume can be purchased from The Boring Company website and you can pay via Dogecoin, according to Musk. Musk further said that Burnt Hair is an omnigender product, implying that it can be used both by men and women.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss also said that he cannot wait to see what the news articles will be if 1 million bottles of the perfume were sold out.

10,000 bottles of Burnt Hair sold! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2022

"With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?" Musk asked on Twitter, where he now describes himself as a perfume salesman.

"The essence of repugnant desire" is the website description of his latest offering, which costs USD100 a bottle and is set to start shipping in the first quarter of 2023, making good on a product Musk first touted in September.

Another description of the product read, “Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work.” The site also read, “Stand out in a crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport.”

Meanwhile, soon after Musk announced the launch of Burnt Hair perfume, Twitter users shared their thoughts on the same and wrote, “Elon Musk thinks it’s all a simulation. And you are nothing more than computer-generated characters. He made the worst named fragrance burnt hair. Selling it for 100 bucks. To make fun of you.”

Y’all, I’m over here busting my a*ss trying to make a living owning a hair salon while Elon Musk is selling perfume that smells like burnt hair. 🤷😂🤮😜 pic.twitter.com/T5siClyybD — Nessa 🦋🌻 (@nessaminter) October 12, 2022

Elon Musk thinks it’s all a simulation. And you are nothing more than computer generated characters. He made the worst named fragrance burnt hair. Selling it for 100 bucks. To make fun of you. — Steve🏳️‍🌈🇨🇿🇺🇸 (@heisenberg6771) October 12, 2022

No hairline? No problem! I know where I’ll be spraying my burnt hair 👀😏 pic.twitter.com/HwkfO4i2Aq — Leo (@Sup_Its_Leo) October 12, 2022

Over the year Musk's ambitions have ranged from colonising Mars to create a new sustainable energy economy, and in the process he has built Tesla, rocket company SpaceX, and smaller firms. Last week the billionaire proposed to proceed with his original $44-billion bid to take Twitter Inc private, calling for an end to a lawsuit by the social media company.