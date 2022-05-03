New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Tesla CEO and SpaceX owner Elon Musk has been hitting headlines for all good reasons. Recently, he acquired the microblogging site, Twitter, for around USD 44 billion. Moreover, today, he made a grand entry at Met Gala 2022 with his mother Maya Musk. When asked about the reason he attend the Met Gala, he stated a very desi reason that resonated with many desi children.

Elon Musk said his mother wanted to come to the Met Gala and that's why he also attended the event. Now, the answer was very relatable to many desi children, who have some hilarious responses. The video of Elon Musk talking about the reason is going viral on social media. He also found the video funny and commented with a laughing emoticon.

🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2022

One person commented, "Behind every successful man is a woman he calls mom!", meanwhile another person called Elon, "Mumma' boy". A KGF fan wrote, "KGF Mother sentiment bgm".



Take a look at some hilarious reactions:

Damn he's just a normal dude who loves his ma https://t.co/RfeNYpYpcp pic.twitter.com/e0PesQnPIU — Superman, if he wasn't scared of Green rocks (@nogreenrocks) May 3, 2022

At the Met Gala 2022, Elon wore a black tuxedo, with a white bow tie and white shirt. Meanwhile, his mother was wearing a red velvet dress with a pearl necklace. Moreover, he showed his goofy and fun side at the event. He raised his eyebrow, made a pouty face and clearly had fun posing for the camera.

This year, the theme of Met Gala 2022 is 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' and the dress code is 'gilded glamour'. The event is hosted by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Met Gala 2022 was attended by many celebrities including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Kim Kardashians, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Cardi B, Natasha Poonawalla, Billie Eilish, J Balvin, Olivia Rodrigo, Sydney Sweeney, Simone Ashley, and many more.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav