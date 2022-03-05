New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: SpaceX chief Elon Musk said on Saturday that its Starlink satellite service has been told by some governments – not that of Ukraine’s – to block Russian news sources. Elon Musk came up with a rare response which he said he was sorry about as he was being ‘a free speech absolutist’.

"We will not do so unless at 'gunpoint', sorry to be a free speech absolutist", Elon Musk said in a tweet.

“Elon, please don't undo all the good work you've done with getting Starlink to Ukraine. Even people that dislike you came back around with that incredibly generous act. This act could risk damaging your reputation again,” a user responded by saying.

“Ukraine gave up nuclear weapons. In return, Russia, UK, and US guaranteed its security. Use your megaphone to remind the world of that,” said another.

“Free speech implies that the media in Russia can speak freely, which is not the case. Allowing only the Russian propaganda media to use Starlink while all others are blocked in Russia & by Russia is therefore no longer free speech but the opposite Please support free speech!,” wrote another Twitter user.

Musk also said that SpaceX was reprioritized to cyber defense and overcoming signal jamming, will cause slight delays in Starship and Starlink V2. Earlier this week, the SpaceX chief warned that there is a high chance that its Starlink could be "targeted" in Ukraine, which Russian invaded last week.

- With input from Reuters

Posted By: Mukul Sharma