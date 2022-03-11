New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Tesla CEO Elon Musk and musician Grimes have welcomed their second child in the world together. The 33-year-old, Grimes revealed that she has welcomed a baby girl and named her 'Exa Dark Sideræl Musk'.

Grimes later revealed that she and Elon will also call their newest baby 'Y'. Grimes in a Vanity Fair interview revealed that the baby was born in December 2021. The revelation that musician Grimes made was by mistake, the Vanity Fair had reported.

The magazine reporter had heard a baby sound from Grimes' home in Texas during their interview and then the musician finally confirmed that she welcomed a second child.

On the unusual name of their second child, Grimes said that "The name Exa Dark Sideræl, Grimes explained, includes multiple references to space and technology: she said Exa refers to supercomputing; Sideræl, a more "elven" spelling of sidereal -- this word means involving distant stars -- and Dark, for "the unknown."

"Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe," said Grimes and added that she wanted to name her daughter Odysseus and “I was fighting for Odysseus Musk,” Grimes aka Claire revealed.

Eversince, the name of Elon Musk's seventh baby was revealed, netizens have gone crazy as many started memes on it. Meanwhile, many said that is better than what billionaire Musk had named his baby boy.

For the uninitiated, Elon Musk and Grimes have a baby boy together, who was born in May 2020. And, Musk had named him X Æ A-12, or more simply, X. The child's name was a matter of debate in Netizen's mind then too. Elon Musk in total has 7 kids with two different partners.

Check Netizen's reactions here:

#ElonMusk when he thought it was a good idea to name the baby Exa Dark Sideræl Musk pic.twitter.com/ld2qnKUzOi — Jacob (@JudgementalJaco) March 10, 2022

When Exa Dark Siderael Musk asks Grimes why her name is also Y pic.twitter.com/nRCM99Kv2Y — 🎃 Moaless La Maiden 🎃 (@MoaIsKill) March 10, 2022

#ElonMusk

1st son : X Æ A-12



2nd Daughter : Exa Dark

Sideræl Musk



Public Trying to pronounce pic.twitter.com/PLMmGYgPqW — Mr. DoorDarshan 🌞 (@KathiriaDarshan) March 11, 2022

When u are just born and someone calls you Exa Dark Musk. pic.twitter.com/MkWMHqlwWT — Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) March 11, 2022

Out of nowhere, revealed that @elonmusk had a daughter with Grimes -- Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, or Baby “Y”



Up next:

Baby "3"

Baby "S"

Baby "Roadster"



😂😂💯 — exception NameError (@weezilla) March 10, 2022

One netizen on Baby Y's name commented, "Grimes named her new kid exa dark sideræl and at that point, she might as well have just named it ebony darkness dementia raven way.” A tweet read, “Lowkey would love exa as a name 1000 times born if her son wasn’t already called xae.” “I like Exa. Everything else is crap. Her nickname does not work,” read another.

Posted By: Ashita Singh