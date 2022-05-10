New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The speculations of Elon Musk visiting India in the near future were rife on Tuesday after the Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) expressed his fondness for Indian art and architecture while recalling his 2007 trip to the country.

"It is amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world," Musk tweeted while replying to History Defined, who had posted a picture of Agra's Red Fort.

It is amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Agra's Red Fort, built alongside the Yamuna river, is also popularly known as 'Laal Qila' and is tagged as a world heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). It was built by Mughal Emperor Akbar in 1565 AD.

Meanwhile, following Musk's tweet, his mother Maye also recalled her India visit and shared a picture of her in front of the Taj Mahal. She also said that Musk's grandparents had also visited the Taj Mahal in 1954.

"In 1954, your grandparents flew to the Taj Mahal from South Africa, on their way to Australia. The only people to ever do this trip in a single-engine propeller plane, without a radio or GPS. Their motto Live dangerously…. carefully," she tweeted.

In 1954, your grandparents flew to the Taj Mahal from South Africa, on their way to Australia. The only people to ever do this trip in a single-engine propeller plane, without a radio or GPS. Their motto “Live dangerously…. carefully.” https://t.co/JG4WQ7TbjF pic.twitter.com/YoOJP3HtSp — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) May 9, 2022

"I went to the Taj Mahal in 2007, not in a tiny plane It is beautiful," she said. "Not 2007, 2012. Where is that edit button?"

Not 2007, 2012. Where is that edit button?😣😣 https://t.co/WXg5Ze5W2A — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) May 9, 2022

Musk and his mother's tweets prompted several Indian Twitter users to ask them if they are planning to visit India anytime soon.

"Any near time plan to visit India again? Let's make an itinerary for his next visit in this tread...haha," tweeted a user Ajith Shan.

Another user, Umashankar Singh, sarcastically said, "now please do not think of buying it."

Here it should be noted that Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India, had earlier advised Musk to invest in India for high-quality, large-scale manufacturing of Tesla cars. He also assured Musk that it would be the best investment the richest person in the world would ever make.

"Hey @elonmusk just in case you don't end up buying @Twitter, do look at investing some of that capital in INDIA for high-quality large-scale manufacturing of @Tesla cars. I assure you this will be the best investment you'll ever make," Poonawalla had tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma