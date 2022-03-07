New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: SpaceX founder Elon Musk is a Twitter star and has a following vastly different from any business tycoon. Musk is getting a lot of traction for helping out the crisis hit Ukraine at the time of the Russian invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Elon Musk for giving Ukraine access to Starlink, company’s satellite-internet system. He said Starlink would help secure the work of critical infrastructure and the defense of the city.

Musk also recently stated that America needs to ramp up its oil and gas production immediately amid Russia-Ukraine conflict. Following this comment of Tesla CEO, Twitter demanded that he run for President of the United States of America.

"Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil & gas output immediately. Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measure," he tweeted.

Here is how Twitter reacted.

Acting against self interest for the collective is something to be proud of.



Elon for President pic.twitter.com/noCr17Dnso — Dogs Of Elon (@dogsofelon) March 5, 2022

Elon would be bored there! I like that he calls them out! Thank you! He is a real red blooded patriot! https://t.co/lKXzIDGVVg — Ellen Bresnahan (@JoMahon7) March 5, 2022

Can we have Elon Musk for President? — Blaze Aldrich (@blaze_aldrich) March 5, 2022

Elon Musk for President — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) March 5, 2022

Just run for president man. — Mike L (@Mike5starLife) March 5, 2022

@elonmusk Run for President 2024

The entire World need you !! — J. Sibrian (@JlSibrian) March 6, 2022

Still feel like @elonmusk should run for President. — Presley Johnson (@Presley39873110) March 6, 2022

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that he had spoken to SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and announced the country would receive more of its Starlink satellite internet terminals next week.

"Talked to Elon Musk. I'm grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds," Zelenskiy tweeted. Musk said on Thursday that Starlink was the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine in the wake of Russia's invasion.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma