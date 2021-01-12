With constant hard work and vision for future, Elon Musk has proved that if there is a will to do things, you can achieve it anyhow, and he is setting the right example for it.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Tesla CEO and one of the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, is known to be a person who inspires the millenials from across the globe. From founding eight companies like Tesla, SpaceX, and PayPal to achieving extraordinary things, Musk has dedicated his life in providing the latest technologies to common man and finding new life on other planets.

Adding to the list of his achievements, the 48-year-old recently became the wealthiest person on the planet, overtaking Amazon's Jeff Bezos. However, he slipped back to second position after he faced a loss of $14 billion in one day. With constant hard work and vision for future, Musk has proved that if there is a will to do things, you can achieve it anyhow, and he is setting the right example for it.

Born in 1971 in South Africa, Elon Reeve Musk was a geek and at the age of 12, he created and sold a video game named Blastar to PC and Office Technology magazine for $500. Five years later, he moved to Canada. In his early days, Musk used to be an introvert and dedicated most of his time to books and computers.

He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in the US and in 1995 he moved to Silicon Valley and registered himself in a Ph.D. program in applied physics at Stanford University. However, he withdrew from the course only after two days. At that time, his brother Kimball Musk graduated from Queen's University with a business degree and it was then the Musk brothers decided to launch a startup named Zip2 which was about the online business directory equipped with maps.

Later, in 1999 they sold the company to the computer maker Compaq at an amount of $307 million. It was in 2002 when Musk founded the company SpaceX and he made people convince that the survival of the human race could only be possible because of the multi-planetary species. SpaceX is an aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company which aims to reduce the space transportation costs to enable the colonization of Mars. Musk has even taught himself engineering skills to design rockets, and he is the chief technology officer and CEO of SpaceX.

In 2008, Elon Musk started another company named Tesla, which deals in electric vehicle and clean energy and its range of products inlude electric cars, battery energy storage from home to grid scale, solar panels and solar roof tiles and other realted products. He named the company as a tribute to inventor and electrical engineer Nikola Tesla. Currently, Tesla is one of the best profit-making companies in the world as it's stock rose more than 720% in 2020 and has managed to gain another 12% in the first week of 2021.

Last week, the Tesla CEO created history as he became the world's richest person overthrowing Amazon's Jeff Bezos on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world's 500 wealthiest people. However, the shares of Tesla fell by 8% on Monday, that led him to fall on the second position. Starting from scratch, he came so far that now he is the founder of eight companies --Tesla, SpaceX, Hyperloop, OpenAI, Neuralink, The Boring Company, Zip2 and PayPal.

Talking about his personal life, Elon Musk had dated Hollywood actress Amber Heard in 2016, but their relationship did not work well and they broke up after a year because of their busy schedules. It was the same year when his ex-wife Riley filed for divorce and it was finalized in late 2016.

Riley and Musk tied the knots in 2010 and after that, they filed for a divorce in 2013 but he withdrew it and at that time he tweeted, "It was an amazing four years. I will love you forever. You will make someone very happy one day." Elon Musk is a father of six children. He has 5 kids from his first wife and in 2020 Musk and his Canadian girlfriend and singer, Claire Elise Boucher, a.k.a Grimes became parents to a child who they named as X Æ A-12 Musk.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma