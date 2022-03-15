New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Elon Musk on Monday challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a fight, saying that the fate of Ukraine is at stake. Musk challenged Putin to “single combat”.

“I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat,” Musk wrote on Twitter. He further declared that Ukraine is at stake.

In a subsequent tweet, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO asked the Russian president if he “agrees to this fight.”

Tagging the official Twitter handle of President of Russia, Musk wrote in Cyrillic, “Do you agree to this fight?”

I hereby challenge

Владимир Путин

to single combat



Stakes are Україна — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

Вы согласны на этот бой? @KremlinRussia_E — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

There was no immediate reaction from the Kremlin to Elon Musk’s challenge.

One of Elon Musk’s followers, while comparing the physiques of Musk and President Putin of Russia, said that the “fight would be over in 10 seconds. It would just depend on how much damage Elon would want to do how fast. Nothing else. Elon is also 19 years younger.”

Musk, nodded in agreement and replied ‘Pretty much’.

Pretty much — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

“Elon can build a real life Iron Man suit to fly to Kremlin and fight Putin,” a user reacted by saying. “This could potentially be seen as US aggression. Enjoy that responsibility...,” another user said. “Everyone is assuming this would be a physical fight. I am sure as soon as Putin agrees, Elon will just have a space laser instantly take him down,” a third user wrote.

Earlier this month, Elon Musk and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a discussion about the “possible space projects”. In a tweet, Zelenskyy said, “Talked to Elon Musk. I am grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week, we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects. But I will talk about this after the war."

Talked to @elonmusk. I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects 🚀. But I’ll talk about this after the war. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 5, 2022

Elon Musk has provided satellite internet facilities in Ukraine after network disruptions were reported amid Russian invasion of the country.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma