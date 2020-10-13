New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has announced the winners of the latest instalment of his popular caption contest. This time, the business honcho had shared a picture of a monkey sitting on a DTH umbrella. 

"Announcing the winners of my most recent caption contest. Interestingly, they were also amongst the quickest to respond, even though it wasn’t a ‘fastest fingers first’ contest! Congratulations @vallisurya1 @TheSameWall Please DM @MahindraRise to receive your scale model trucks," Mahindra tweeted.

The two captions that won the contest are: "DTH= Direct to Hanumanji" and "EK BANDAR.....TV ke ANDAR". 

While sharing the hilarious picture in which the monkey is sitting on the DTH umbrella with his mouth wide open, Mahindra had written: "In times like these, I can't think of a better pic for my next caption competition". The caption contest went viral on Twitter and received over 88,000 responses. 

The winners of the caption contest win a scale model of a Mahindra vehicle. Anand Mahindra usually chooses two winners - one for Hindi and one for English. 

Last month, Mahindra gifted a tractor to Laungi Bhuiyan, also known as Bihar 'canal man', who carved out a 3-km-long canal in 30 years to irrigate his parched farmlands in Bihar's Gaya district. 

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta