The winners of the caption contest win a scale model of a Mahindra vehicle. Anand Mahindra usually chooses two winners - one for Hindi and one for English.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has announced the winners of the latest instalment of his popular caption contest. This time, the business honcho had shared a picture of a monkey sitting on a DTH umbrella.

"Announcing the winners of my most recent caption contest. Interestingly, they were also amongst the quickest to respond, even though it wasn’t a ‘fastest fingers first’ contest! Congratulations @vallisurya1 @TheSameWall Please DM @MahindraRise to receive your scale model trucks," Mahindra tweeted.

The two captions that won the contest are: "DTH= Direct to Hanumanji" and "EK BANDAR.....TV ke ANDAR".

Announcing the winners of my most recent caption contest. Interestingly, they were also amongst the quickest to respond, even though it wasn’t a ‘fastest fingers first’ contest! Congratulations @vallisurya1 @TheSameWall Please DM @MahindraRise to receive your scale model trucks! pic.twitter.com/0L5QIMRuIb — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 12, 2020

While sharing the hilarious picture in which the monkey is sitting on the DTH umbrella with his mouth wide open, Mahindra had written: "In times like these, I can't think of a better pic for my next caption competition". The caption contest went viral on Twitter and received over 88,000 responses.

Last month, Mahindra gifted a tractor to Laungi Bhuiyan, also known as Bihar 'canal man', who carved out a 3-km-long canal in 30 years to irrigate his parched farmlands in Bihar's Gaya district.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta