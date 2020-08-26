A group of US-based scientists and geologists, studying the overall age of Earth’s core have found the planet blue to be as young as One billion-year-old.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A group of US-based scientists and geologists, studying the overall age of Earth’s core have found the planet blue to be as young as One billion-year-old. The scientists studied through experimentation on iron under extreme situations (as presented by Earth’s core), which enabled them to understand deeply about the forces which modulated the inner and outer core of Earth.

Based on the data collected from diifferent observations, scientists came to a belief that Earth’s core could be as young as one billion-year-old. Earth’s core ensures the magnetism around earth, which protects us from the gravitations generated by various solar objects in space, while also enveloping our atmosphere at a sustainable distance from Earth’s surface. Since Earth’s core is a distinctly important feature of the planet, researchers have been keen to know its exact age since past few years.

The findings of the study were published in American Physical Society’s Physical Review Letters in mid-August this year. The group of scientists recreated the conditions of Earth’s core for various years, and have now stated that the planet’s core is likely to be aged somewhere between 1 billion to 1.3 billion-year-old.

What is Earth’s core?

Earth’s core is the innermost subsurface of the planet, which is mostly made up of iron. Due to intense pressure inside the subsurface, the core remains split in two parts – the inner core (semi-solid) and the outer core (liquid). Outer core’s subsurface nature in turn determines Earth’s geomagnetism.

‘Finally worked it out’: co-author of the study

Youjun Zhang, co-author of the study said that the team of researchers working out on the project to assess the age of Earth’s core encountered many problems, but eventually managed to work it out.

“We encountered many problems and failed several times, which made us frustrated, and we almost gave up,” Zhang said in a statement, while adding that with the constructive comments and encouragement by the project leaders, the team finally worked it out after several test runs.

