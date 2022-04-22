New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Google doodle often highlights important days and special occasions with the help of its creative and witty animations, and today is one such day. In order to create awareness and remind people about the impact of climate change on the occasion of Earth Day (April 22), Google doodle has once again, with creativity, depicted how climate change has impacted our planet. People observe Earth Day every year on April 22 in order to remind people about how to save the planet from climate change and adopt sustainable development for our future generations.

Today, when people will open their google browser, they will see a series of animations of four locations as a greeting of Earth Day. These are time-lapse animations. There are four of these animations, and every hour Google will change them. The aim of these animations is to depict the climate change that has taken place over a period of time.

“Using real time-lapse imagery from Google Earth Timelapse and other sources, the Doodle shows the impact of climate change across four different locales around our planet. Stay tuned throughout the day to view these scenes, each remaining on the homepage for several hours at a time,” said Google in an official blog post.

Talking about the animations, then Google will depict the real imagery from Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa. This highlights the glacier retreat at the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro from December 1986 to December 2020.

On the other hand, the next animation showcases the glacier retreat in Sermersooq, Greenland from 2000 to 2020. The third animation will depict the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, emphasising the coral bleaching on Lizard Island from March to May 2016.

Finally, the fourth animation will be of the Harz Forests in Elend, Germany. This animation depicts the forests destroyed by bark beetle infestation due to rising temperatures and severe drought from 1995 to 2020.

What is Earth Day?

Earth Day is a big event that is celebrated annually on April 22 in order to create awareness among people regarding climate change and issues that are inflicting harm on our planet. The day aims to also highlight the solutions that people can take in order to prevent the planet.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen