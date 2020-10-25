alking about the enthusiasm of people, a video of Ravan is doing rounds on social media and it is said to be from Punjab, watch the video:

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Across the country, people are celebrating Dussehra or Vijayadashmi. This time, the Dussehra was marked on October 25. This festival is celebrated as the last day of Navratri and it marks the end of the nine-day fast. This festival is celebrated with full fervour and enthusiasm. However, due to the coronavirus, the celebration has come to a halt but the vibe and energy of people are still in the great pomp and show.

Talking about the enthusiasm of people, a video of Ravan is doing rounds on social media and it is said to be from Punjab, where the Ravan is doing the Bhangra along with other people.

The video was shared on Twitter by a journalist named Man Aman Singh Chhina. In the video, the man dressed as Ravan is seen enjoying with others as he is dancing to Punjabi music.

This hilarious video has gone viral and has so far garnered 1,33,2000 views on the microblogging site with 557 retweets and 2800 likes.

Ramlila in Punjab. pic.twitter.com/H0jenQQChZ — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) October 24, 2020

One of the users said, "Punjabis literally make everything better and no I will not be making any comments at this moment."

Another said, "Ravan having time of his life". Yet anoth said, "Have innumerable memories of such Ram Lilas .. with latest songs and dances ! Remember Shroopnakha singing “Sun Sahiba Sun .. pyaar ki dhun” to Ram .. with sunglasses & umbrella! Most innovative takes happen in the heartlands !"

😂😂😂😂

Raavan having time of his life. https://t.co/fjum87SUdR — Sheetal Nandal (@NandalSheetal) October 25, 2020

Punjabis literally make everything better and no I will not be taking any comments at this moment. https://t.co/cTlqhHH9Of — harnidh (@chiaseedpuddin) October 24, 2020

On Saturday, another such video went viral in which the 'Ravan' was seen taken on an ambulance and that triggered a meme fest on social media. One of the users reacted to it and said that "this time Ravan tested positive for coronavirus."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma