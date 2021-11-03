New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The day of the wedding is indeed one of the most important and hectic days for a bride and groom. From checking that the arrangements are on point to getting ready, there is plenty of work which both the people are supposed to take care of. During the entire hectic day, both bride and groom rarely get a chance to eat anything.



However, some foodie brides refuse to give up their food even on their Big day. We have seen a lot of quirky brides eating Pizza McPuff to Pani Puri on their D day. Similarly, another video of a bride is getting viral over the internet, where the bride can be seen enjoying every bite of her Maggi while getting ready for the wedding.



Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D painted lady salon & Academy (@mua_mis_tanuarora)



The person behind the camera asked the bride, "Kya lagi hai?" to which she replied, "Bhookh!" Expressing herself, the bride said, "Dulha wait karega!". The person further asked the bride how long she would make the groom wait to which she said, "Ek aadha ghanta. Do bhi ho sakte hain!"



The make-up artist of the bride @mua_mis_tanuarora shared the video, which has so far garnered 2.9 million views and 97.6k likes. The video won millions of hearts and the fact that how foodie the bride is. Several users tagged their friends in the comment section where one user said "Me at my wedding," another wrote, "I am also maggie lover!"



Earlier, another video of a bride went viral, where she can be seen asking her makeup artist if she could eat chocolate before applying lipstick

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen