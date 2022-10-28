Dubai's Storm Coaster Named 'Fastest Vertical Launch Rollercoaster' With Speed Of 41 kmph | Watch

THERE are several amusement parks worldwide and the rides in these parks are always fun to experience. From water slides to drop towers, people enjoy these rides. And when we hear rides, how can one not mention the adventurous roller coaster? While many fear trying out this thrilling ride, a lot of people are allured by its speed. And to those who are planning to visit an amusement park soon, here's a piece of good news. 'Storm Coaster' in Dubai was included in the Guinness World Records on Wednesday as the world's “fastest vertical-launch rollercoaster”.

Reportedly, the roller coaster has a vertical speed of 41 kilometers per hour, and was achieved by Emaar Entertainment LLC, said an official statement by the Guinness World Records (GWR).

Meanwhile, a video of the same was also posted on the official page of the storm coaster after it successfully registered its name in the GWR. "We are thrilled to announce that we earned a Guinness World Record for being the World's Fastest Vertical Launch Roller Coaster," read the caption.

The announcement was made by an official statement by the GWR. "The Storm Coaster is an indoor roller coaster located at Dubai Hills Mall in Dubai, UAE. The Storm sees riders hurtling indoors at a top vertical launch speed of 41km per hour along a 670-metre track that twists throughout the building," read the statement.

According to Alarabiya news, the senior marketing manager at GWR, while speaking about the same said, "Dubai has added another achievement to its long list of world-class attractions through Emaar’s new addition."

The world's largest vertical launch roller coaster was officially opened on February 17, 2022. As a part of the celebration, Burj Khalifa on Wednesday was also lit up.

Earlier, in June 2019, "Flash" at Lewa Adventure in Shaanxi, China and "Hyper Coaster" at Land of Legends Theme Park in Antalya, Turkey were named as the largest roller coaster loop.

Reportedly, Flash opened in 2016 while Hyper Coaster was opened in 2018. Same designed roller coaster, they both contain a chain lift hill, a loop, and zero-G floor