Drone Footage Of Garba In Vadodara Looks More Like 'Constellation Of Stars' | Watch

THE FESTIVAL of Navratri is incomplete without Garba and when it comes to Garba nothing can beat the enthusiasm of Gujarat.

A video that looks more like stars in the galaxy, has been making rounds on social media. Initially shared by the news agency ANI, the clip is also tweeted by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry.

Goyal on Saturday took to Twitter and wrote, "Mesmerising Constellation of Stars as Gujarat Celebrates Navratri." Ever since it has been shared, the video has garnered more than 17 thousand views.

Mesmerising Constellation of Stars ⭐️ as Gujarat Celebrates Navratri ! pic.twitter.com/8LrFtWkIcK — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 1, 2022

The video from VNF captured by a drone shows thousands of devotees playing Garba on the fifth day of the festival in Vadodara.

The users, meanwhile really seem to love the video. While many lauded India for its rich culture, some also advised people to take safety measures.

"ABSOLUTE WOW! Gujarat does everything on grand scale!" said a user. "Loved the drone shot," wrote a second. "India!! It's a country of celebrations. That's how the world should view us," wrote a third user.

A user, meanwhile, advised the caution and commented, "Very nice to watch but I hope admin takes adequate measures for safety. It doesn't take long for happy occasions to change into sad ones," wrote a user.

The occasion of Navratri has really amazed the internet with some beautiful and unique videos. Not only Gujaratis but Mumbaikars too are all excited. Earlier, two videos from Mumbai created a buzz on social media platforms. While one video shows several women performing Garba in Mumbai local, other shows youngsters dancing and showing off amazing Garba moves at Mumbai's Marine Drive.

Navratri is a nine-day-long festival that marks the victory of the Goddess over a demon who is called Mahisasura. The killing of the demon signifies the victory of good over evil. As per beliefs, Goddess Durga began the battle against the demon on the seventh day of Navratri, also called Maha Saptami, and killed him on Vijay Dashami. Ever since then Goddess Durga has been worshipped by the devotees as a symbol of power.