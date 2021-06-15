In the video, a woman is seen scolding her daughter for buying a Gucci belt worth Rs 35,000. Astonished by the high cost of the belt, the woman says that it looks similar to the DPS (Ranchi) belt that can be bought for Rs 150.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Getting bashed by our parents for buying expensive items is not a new thing for many of us, especially by the “Desi” moms. We all have experienced a little bit of chiding every now and then for spending unwarranted money on a pair of shoes, dress, or that favourite handbag.

Proving that the struggle is real, a funny video is going viral on the internet which will make you laugh your heart out. In the video, a woman is seen scolding her daughter for buying a Gucci belt worth Rs 35,000. Astonished by the unrealistically high cost of the belt, the woman says that it looks similar to the DPS (Ranchi) belt that can be bought for Rs 150.

“What is this written: G..G..G. If we remove this logo, the belt can be bought for Rs 150, at most,” the woman said leaving the daughter chortle. Scolding her daughter, the woman also says that she is too liberal with her expenses and spends on unnecessary things.

The video was shared by an Instagram user Chabi Gupta who filmed her mother’s reaction while unboxing her new purchase from the luxury brand Gucci. Within two days of posting the video, it has received over 1.7 million views. The caption of the video reads “'My DPS belt' ft. Bihari mom”.

Take a look at this humorous video:

It is needless to say that netizens have found the mother’s reaction to the Gucci belt amusing. With this, the Ranchi based mother-daughter duo Anita Gupta and Chabi Gupta have become internet sensations. Sharing the banter various social media users also commented on the video.

“Epic...Only moms can bring down a global luxury fashion brand like this,” said Saket Sourav. “This video was pure bliss. Can't stop laughing. Your Mom is so...so adorable,” wrote Amisha Raj.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan