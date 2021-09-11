Delhi Rains: A highly unusual monsoon season this year has yielded 1,100 mm of rainfall in Delhi so far, the highest in 46 years, and almost double the precipitation recorded last year, the IMD said on Saturday.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Heavy rains lashed the national capital Saturday morning, leaving the forecourt of the Delhi airport and other parts of the city waterlogged. According to civic agencies, several areas in the city including Moti Bagh, RK Puram, Madhu Vihar, Hari Nagar, Rohtak Road, Badarpur, Som Vihar, Ring Road near IP Station, Vikas Marg, Sangam Vihar, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Pul Prahladpur Underpass, Munirka, Rajpur Khurd, Nangloi and Kirari also witnessed waterlogging.

The forecourt of the Delhi airport was also waterlogged for a short period due to sudden heavy rains. Meanwhile, five flights were diverted from the airport this morning due to the bad weather conditions. Various videos of the Delhi airport were posted on social media sites that showed cars submerged in water in the forecourt. The videos also showed people either wading through the water to reach the entry gate of the airport or standing on raised areas to avoid water.

DELHI AIRPORT BECOMES SWIMMING POOL!



Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall earlier in the day which lead to waterlogging at the Delhi airport



(📽: @bahl65) #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/ciezfXh1RT — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) September 11, 2021

Delhi: Waterlogging at Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3) after national capital received heavy rain



As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi will witness 'generally cloudy sky, heavy rain/thundershowers, very heavy rain at isolated places towards night' pic.twitter.com/q36727krfB — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

The waterlogged roads of the city also unleashed a mem fest on Twitter with people from different parts of the city posting pictures of inundated roads. BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda took to Twitter and asked the Delhiites to take to the streets of the national capital 'to enjoy free water sports organised by the AAP government'.

Don’t bore yourself on the weekend. Head out to the streets of Delhi and enjoy ‘free’ water sports organised by the state govt. But curiously, this 'achievement' is not part of Mr Publicity's massive ad campaign.#DelhiRains #DacoitsOfDelhi pic.twitter.com/nfXPsUWrwm — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) September 11, 2021

Check other funny memes here:

#DelhiRains #Delhiairport #DelhiRain #Kejriwal

U go to Goa to feel the waves on ur feet

I go to Delhi airport for that

We r not same pic.twitter.com/u3K0Okw28E — Just a Behrupiya (@wittyshaman) September 11, 2021

Thankyou for arranging more than required water in Delhi @ArvindKejriwal 😂.



Now Kindly ask UK Govt to send Rafting boats here ,so that we all can enjoy like @TajinderBagga bhaiya 👻🙈#DelhiRains #ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/y37V9ffwqZ — Anupam Kapoor (@AfghaniChaap) September 11, 2021

Meanwhile Kejriwal govt who lacks in infrastructure:#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/C7wDZlQOuY — All in One 🇮🇳 (@mayankm94847123) September 11, 2021

Keep Calm Delhites your CM is on the way #DelhiRains 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/XKTYHrqhLT — ️️ ️️️️️️️️️ ️️ ️️ ️️𝙆𝙚𝙨𝙝𝙪 𝙓 (@Keshu__10) September 11, 2021

After Continuous Rain in Delhi.



Everywhere in Delhi -#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/YCj85HjUhd — India Trending (@IndiaTrendingin) September 11, 2021

Thank You Arvind Kejriwal for Making Delhi into A Port City with the SEA on the roads of Delhi. People of Delhi -Dont forget to take out your BOATS if you are going out today #DelhiRains #Delhi pic.twitter.com/KqZWH8gt4m — Rosy (@rose_k01) September 11, 2021

People posted pictures and videos of waterlogged streets on social media. In a video on Twitter purportedly showing waterlogging in Madhu Vihar, some DTC cluster buses could be seen standing in the water, and other commuters manoeuvring their vehicles through the inundated road. Twitter users also posted videos of waterlogging in the Sadar Bazar area, near Minto bridge, ITO, and Nangloi flyover.

#WATCH | Buses stuck amid waterlogged roads following heavy rains in the National Captial; visuals from Madhu Vihar area. pic.twitter.com/3TyZJWxAix — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

Continuous rain causes waterlogging in several parts of Delhi; visuals from Moti Bagh and RK Puram. pic.twitter.com/HpXtex5w7w — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

Waterlogged in front of Himalaya Sagar uttam nagar #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/EKVvcxP07f — sourabh (@sourabh56475763) September 11, 2021

Meanwhile, an official of the meteorological department said the national capital received 97 mm rainfall since Friday morning. A highly unusual monsoon season this year has yielded 1,100 mm of rainfall in Delhi so far, the highest in 46 years, and almost double the precipitation recorded last year, the IMD said on Saturday.

The figures are subject to change as more rainfall is predicted in the city during the day. "The Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, had gauged 1,150 mm of rainfall in the 1975 monsoon season. This year, the precipitation has already hit the 1,100-mm mark and the season has not ended yet," an IMD official said.

Normally, Delhi records 648.9 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season, according to the IMD. Between June 1, when the monsoon season starts, and September 11, the city normally gets 590.2 mm of rainfall. The monsoon withdraws from Delhi by September 25.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan