New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Donald Trump is back again grabbing headlines and not for election purpose but for the misspelt tweet that netizens just can't ignore. President Trump shared a tweet on Wednesday and he misspelt the word Poll as poles.

Taking to Twitter, Donald Trump said, "We are up big, but they are trying to steal the election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Poles are closed."

However, he immediately deleted his tweet, and Twitter also came up with the warning saying "some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process".

Trump again posted the tweet with the correct spelling of poles to polls and he surely gave another reason to netizens as they started asking for the edit button. One of the users wrote, "Haha. Delete it. We still got it. Polls bruh."

Dear @realDonaldTrump - you accidentally deleted this tweet about Poles pic.twitter.com/D5rQd5KMXN — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 4, 2020

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Another wrote, "For a man who hasn't stopped Once since he recovered from Covid, I'd say a misspelled word is a pass".

Yet another said, "you accidentally deleted this tweet about Poles."

Twitter also gave the misleading warning as there was no credible evidence of election theft or fraud.

Some of the users also said that "This is what they are taking down, our president. US marshals need to go in to twitter and seize their computers NOW."

A fact base website also said that there is nearly one incorrectly spelt word or typo every five days from Trump on Twitter.

