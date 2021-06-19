The man, identified as ‘Chacha Bagga’, supposedly suffers from albinism and has blond white hair which makes him look like former US president Donal Trump.

Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran Trending Desk: You would be surprised to know that former US President Donald Trump has a doppelganger and he is selling Kufi in Pakistan. Yes, you have heard it right, this man who is a kulfi seller looks quite similar to Donald Trump. Not only this, he sings soulful baritones too.

Recently, the doppelganger’s video went viral on the internet in which he can be seen singing beside his cart, selling the delicious treat. It’s not just his looks that stunned the locals and netizens but his manners and hand movements also strike an amusing resemblance to Trump. Many have also got impressed by the man’s peculiar voice note in which he sings to attract customers.

The man, identified as ‘Chacha Bagga’, supposedly suffers from albinism and has blond white hair which makes him look like the former US president. However, nothing like Trump in attire the man dresses simply in Kurta pyjama.

Several social media users shared the video of Chaha Bagga who is said to hail from Sahiwal in the Punjab area of Pakistan.

Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy also shared the video on his social media handle praising the singing ability of the man with the caption “Wah. Qulfi walay bhai, Kya baat hai."

The Twitterati was also quick to trend jokes on Trump’s doppelganger. Some users joked how Trump has resorted to selling kulfi after losing in the US elections last year. Another user wrote, “Didn’t know the former US President could sing."

Besides, many social media users also expressed concern for the man and his skin condition saying that it could get adverse due to sun exposure. Several users also wanted to help him with financial assistance.

While the ice-cream seller may not be able to contest the US elections, but we wish him good health and success.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha