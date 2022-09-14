'Doggo To The Rescue': Dog Saves Gold Fish From Cat's Paw In Viral Video | Watch

WE OFTEN use the statement, "dogs are man's best friend". The loyalty of a dog towards its owner can never be questioned. They love their owners more than anything.

Now, a video has been making rounds on the internet that shows the sensitive and caring nature of a dog. Seems like they are more humane than humans themselves.

The video was shared on Twitter with an account named Gabriele Corno. The heartfelt video shows a dog saving a fish's life from a cat. "I think having an animal in our life makes us better humans," reads the caption.

I think having an animal in our life makes us better humans pic.twitter.com/2ai2VXaGNb — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) September 13, 2022

The 12-second video opens with a cat pawing a goldfish who is lying on the floor struggling to live. The video also shows another fish in the bowl which is placed at a distance.

Moments later, we see a Labrador who at first takes a sneak peek into the bowl and then gently holds the dying fish in its mouth and drops it in the water bowl along with the other goldfish.

The video has won all hearts from netizens appreciating the dog's presence of mind to slamming the cameraman for recording the video.

"Your dog can count awesome. Your dog knows that to Fish should be in the bowl," a user wrote. "Who else is here to talk about the cameraman and cat watching the fish die before the dog was like, “dude, you’re both messed up," commented a second user.

"Keeping two goldfish in a bowl that small is abusive. Goldfish can grow to over five inches, often up to a foot in length, if kept appropriately in at least 40 gallons of water per fish. In ponds or large tanks, they can live for 30 years or more. In bowls, a year at best," a third pointed out.

“Who puts goldfish in a water bowl on the ground?” asked the fourth user.

The video has so far got 4.3 million views, 164.3K likes, and 1, 636 quote tweets.

However, this is not the first time when a video shows a dog's caring nature. Earlier, a video was posted by an Instagram user, yeehaw farm a family farm located in USA’s Pennsylvania that mentioned how a dog waits daily for the neighbour to join her in her walks.