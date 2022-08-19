Dog Waits Every Day For Neighbour To Accompany Her During Morning Walks | Watch

'Dogs are man's best friend. We often use this quote and it's true, we all agree with that too. While we all love looking at adorable dog videos on social media, we sometimes also come across stories that stand true by that statement.

Social media is a place where anything can grab the eyeballs quickly. Here is one such video that will make your day. This video was posted by an Instagram user, yeehaw farm a family farm located in USA’s Pennsylvania. The page wrote a detailed caption while sharing the video. The post is a description of how the dog waits daily for the woman to join her in her walks.

“I have often said that I love where I live. I love the little rural community that I call home. Instances such as this video are what really make me love where I live. The dog, Sheriff, lives on a farm sandwiched between our two farms that we own. The lady, Lugene is another neighbor that lives nearby. Sheriff is not her dog but nearly every morning, I pass Lugene taking a walk with Sheriff. Lugene told me that Sheriff sits at the end of his lane and waits there until she strolls by. Sheriff, cheerfully joins Lugene and they take a leisurely walk through our little valley! This. This is what I truly love about where I live,” the caption reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yeehaw farm (@yeehaw_farm)

The video was posted a few days ago and since then, it has got more than 2.7 million views and has taken the social media platform by storm. Many Instagram users flooded the comment section.

“So sweet. He must take care of her so she doesn't walk alone,” commented an Instagram user. “I had one like that. His name was Bear. He even protected me a few times from other loose neighborhood dogs. He came to my house a few times during storms too to be comforted and to hide out in my garage,” said another. “What a beautiful picture of unconditional love,” posted a third user. “I’m so happy that someone else loves your dog too!” wrote a fourth netizen.