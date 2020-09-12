The video has gone viral and has been watched over 586.5K times.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk| Have you ever seen a dog on a skateboard, skating like a pro? We are sure that not many times you've come across something like this, right? However, there is a video doing rounds on social media and it is the 'pawwrfect' thing that you will watch today.

The former American basketball player Rex Chapman took to microblogging site Twitter to share the video of a dog skateboarding on a road. He captioned the video, ""Skater good boy..."

Watch the video:

In the video, the dog is seen standing on the skateboard as he zooms past a bunch of people who appeared amazed to see it. After a few seconds, the skateboard slows down and the doggo hops and pushes the like a total boss.

Look at the balance he has on his left front leg! So epic 🤩 — Liz G 🦎 (@lizardtheog) September 11, 2020

The baby even knows how to turn on the skateboard. Wow. — Chuey Martinez (@ChueyMartinez) September 11, 2020

The Twitteratis are in awe after watching the video as they have accepted the fact that this doggo is much better than us hoomans, said one of the users.

Those two left hand turns and the steering are impressive. He’s the GOODEST BOY ever. — Fiji Diver (@DiverFiji) September 11, 2020

Hahaha.. 🐕 doggo on skate board and how he pushes it n jumps on it again is super cool — Diya40 (@Diya401) September 12, 2020

Another user wrote, "Not gonna lie. That little pup's cooler than me. "

He is a skater boi

He said see ya later boi

We are not good enough for him — Christopher Boone (@Chris_Boone15) September 11, 2020

While one of the users commented, "There are few certainties in life, but one of them is that I will always stop what I’m doing to watch a dog on a skateboard."

The good boy has better balance than most of us. — Oliver Hernandez (@OliverHernandez) September 11, 2020

