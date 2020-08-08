The scientists and researchers earlier used to believe the heliosphere that surrounds the solar system is like a comet with a round leading edge with a long tail trailing behind but the NASA has now revealed that it looks like a “deflated croissant”.

Through the data collected via a model, NASA has revealed a strange shape of the bubble or the heliosphere that surrounds our solar system. The scientists and researchers earlier used to believe the heliosphere that surrounds the solar system is like a comet with a round leading edge with a long tail trailing behind but the NASA has now revealed that it looks like a “deflated croissant”.

The findings were made by NASA while it was studying the magnetic bubble that wraps around all the planets in the solar system. “The shape of the heliosphere is difficult to measure from within. The closest edge of the heliosphere is more than ten billion miles from Earth. Only the two Voyager spacecraft have directly measured this region, leaving us with just two points of ground-truth data on the shape of the heliosphere,” the NASA said on its website.

NASA has revealed a strange shape of the bubble or the heliosphere that surrounds our solar system. (pic credits: official website of NASA)

It revealed researchers can study about the boundary to interstellar space by capturing and observing particles flying toward Earth, adding that this research has “provided measurements of pick-up ions, particles that are ionized out in space and are picked up and move along with the solar wind”.

“There are two fluids mixed together. You have one component that is very cold and one component that is much hotter, the pick-up ions,” Indian Express quoted Opher, a professor at the Boston University, as saying.

“If you have some cold fluid and hot fluid, and you put them in space, they won’t mix — they will evolve mostly separately. What we did was separate these two components of the solar wind and model the resulting 3D shape of the heliosphere,” Opher added.

NASA finds helium structures in Sun’s atmosphere

In another achievement, the NASA has found that helium – which is the second most abundant element in the universe after hydrogen -- in Sun’s atmosphere. According to NASA, helium is strongly connected with the magnetic field of the hydrogen and it points the solar atmosphere being more dynamic than scientists thought.

“Previously, when measuring ratios of helium to hydrogen in the solar wind as it reaches Earth, observations have found much lower ratios than expected,” the NASA said on its website.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma