New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In what could impact future Moon missions, scientists and researchers have revealed that the lunar surface has two to three times more radiation than astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

A study which was conducted by a team of Chinese and German scientists found that astronauts would get 200 to 1,000 times more radiation on the Moon than what people experience on Earth.

The study, which was published in the US journal Science Advances, further said that the radiation level on the Moon is 1,369 microsieverts per day which is nearly 2.6 times higher than what astronauts on ISS feel.

"The radiation of the Moon is between two and three times higher than what you have on the ISS (International Space Station)," co-author Robert Wimmer-Schweingruber, an astrophysicist at the University of Kiel, was quoted as saying by AFP.

"So that limits your stay to approximately two months on the surface of the Moon," he further said.

Speaking about the higher radiation levels on the Moon, the scientists believe that it seriously impact future missions, noting that cancer will be the main risk for the astronauts. They believe that radiation levels should be pretty much the same all over the moon, except for near the walls of deep craters.

"Humans are not really made for these radiation levels and should protect themselves when on the moon. Basically, the less you see of the sky, the better. That's the primary source of the radiation," Wimmer-Schweingruber was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Kerry Lee, a space radiation expert at Johnson Space Centre in Houston, has said that the levels measured by the study, "agree nearly exactly with measurements by a detector on a NASA orbiter that has been circling the moon for more than a decade".

"It is nice to see confirmation of what we think and our understanding of how radiation interacts with the moon is as expected," he said, as reported by PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma