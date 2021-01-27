Doctor’s viral video while getting scolded by wife leaves Twitterati ROFLing
New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: “Never pick up your wife’s call while on a LIVE session.” No, this is not us but the netizens who are advising that while reacting on a doctor’s viral video. Yes, a doctor KK Aggarwal’s social media goof-up is doing the rounds on the internet where he is attending a LIVE session through his car and gets a phone call from his wife. While the old man is telling her that he just got vaccinated with a coronavirus vaccine, she loses her cool and starts yelling at him for not taking her along. However, the old man tries to explain that he’ll take her on Monday but too late. She gives him an earful unknowingly that he is on a LIVE session.
Doctor KK Agarwal got himself vaccinated without his wife.— Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) January 27, 2021
Note to self : don't ever pick-up phone while you are live on tv :)
#forwarded. pic.twitter.com/uhIQYvZ4IO
Ever since the video has been doing rounds on the internet and Twitter does what it's best at. Trolling. People from all over are giving out hilarious reactions online. A user wrote, “Note to self: don't ever pick-up phone while you are live on tv :)”, while the other one said, “That's a different TANDAV altogether”.
As if this was not enough, the poor man again goes viral for having a head massage done. Yes, you read that right! Another video of Doctor Aggarwal goes viral where he can be seen getting a head massage done in the middle of a webinar. However, he doesn’t care about being watched but this yet another digital goof-up made him viral again and netizens started churning out funny reactions on both of his videos.
Same gentleman got a head massage during a live webinar. Cc @NihaMasih @chirag @siddharth3 https://t.co/M2azEKFavH pic.twitter.com/M6u4wWX7HM— अंशुल (@Ghair_Kanooni) January 27, 2021
Take a look at the funny reactions from Twitter here:
That's a different TANDAV altogether.... 😎😎— Jerry🏹 🚜 (@JaiSangwan6) January 27, 2021
He's talking while getting a head massage. Confidence...— Chirag Patnaik (@chirag) January 27, 2021
Bichare doctor jee. Panga to hona hi tha. 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/0rrRljBj9g— Priyanka (@pryankaa) January 27, 2021
Ghar jakar ab original vaccine lagegi😂😂🤣🤣— prateek Sharma (@prateek3198) January 27, 2021
Just hear the last lines— Gautam Aggarwal (@gauaggbjp) January 27, 2021
मैं अभी Live आकर तुम्हारी ऐसी की तैसी करती हूँ
Wives will be wives
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Aren’t these reactions funny? So guys what do you feel about the whole video do let us know.
Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal