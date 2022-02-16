New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Coca-Cola is an aerated drink that is loved by many. But, little did this man knew that his love for Coca-Cola will put him in front of a legal bench. A Gujarat Cop on Wednesday was directed by the Gujarat High Court to distribute 100 cans of Coca-cola to the Bar Association or face disciplinary action. You ask why? Let us tell you the tale.

This Gujarat Cop, logged in by the name of AM Rathod was attending a court VC hearing Gujarat was spotted drinking Coca-Cola and the next thing he knew that he faced ire of CJ Aravind who asked him to distribute 100 cans of the aerated drink to the Bar.

According to a Bar and Bench report, the virtual hearing was also headed by Justice Ashutosh J Shastri. During the hearing, when CJ noted the cop sipping Cola he said, " He is drinking Coca-Cola during video conferencing. Who is this police officer?"

Additional Government Pleader (AGP) DM Devnani apologised on behalf of the cop.

"I convey my sincere apologies. I will just ask him to switch off his video," Devnani said.

The CJ, however, refused to let it go.

"The can shows it is Coca-Cola, we don't know the contents of it. Is he an IPS officer? Is this the way an officer acts; if he would have been in physical court, would he have come with a 'Coca-Cola' can," the CJ asked.

After that CJ went ahead and said, "He should distribute 100 Cans of 'Coca-Cola' to everybody in the Bar Association, otherwise we will ask the Chief Secretary to initiate disciplinary proceedings against him. We will not leave him until he complies with this. It should reach by today evening."

As per Bar and Bench after the CJ directed Cop his punishment, senior advocate Bhaskar Tanna weighed in and said, "Should (it) be something less harmful than Coca-Cola, maybe lime juice?"

To which the CJ replied with, "Amul Juice. Ask him to arrange Amul Juice."

This isn't the first time that something like this happened in a Court. In a Bar and Bench report it was revealed by CJ Kumar that, "One advocate once appeared before us was eating samosa. We said we don't have any objection to him eating samosa but the only issue was that he cannot eat samosa in front of us and everyone since others are also tempted. Either he should give it to everybody or he shouldn't eat."

Posted By: Ashita Singh