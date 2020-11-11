New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: International singing sensation, Cardi B recently unveiled the poster of her upcoming Reebok sneaker collection on Tuesday. In the poster, she posed as the Hindu goddess Durga, who is the symbol of strength and courage.

On the cover of Footwear News, she embodied Goddess Durga in a red Georges Hobeika gown to promote her sneaker collection. Cardi was seen in a glamourous avatar with her eight hands stretched around in different positions, her long sleek black hair tailed behind her.

The magazine poster was shared by Footwear News’ Instagram handle with the caption, "If Cardi’s rockin’ it, go buy stock in it. That’s a tip as FN’s November cover star Cardi B makes her first major foray into the shoe industry with the Nov. 13 debut of her Club C Cardi sneaker collection with Reebok.”

The caption further read, "In a Georges Hobeika dress, she pays homage to Durga, the Hindu goddess, whose symbols of protection and inner strength resonate as much in modern times as they have through the centuries. Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice at a critical time.”

Cardi B shared the magazine cover on her official Instagram handle with the caption, "So excited for my sneaker drop this Friday, November 13th! Hope you guys love it!"

However, her artistically magazine cover did not go well with the netizens as one of the users said, "So some people are saying Cardi B is paying homage to our hindu goddess Durga. As a hindu, I want to say that, durga maa is never depicted bare bodied. Secondly it is prohibited to wear shoes in a temple and this woman is holding a shoe on her hand depicting goddess Durga?”

Shoe a fucking shoe do you know who durga maa is? This is disrespectful!!! Cardi it's a No. Never. Not. From us pic.twitter.com/VTbVluDsW0 — VON | DIWALI ERA✨ (@stylesfoursmile) November 11, 2020

Another user said, "Shoe a fucking shoe do you know who Durga maa is? This is disrespectful!!! Cardi it's a No. Never. Not. From us."

Cardi collaborated with Reebok for her new collection and she has redesigned the brand's iconic Club C silhouette in the form of an all-new Club C Cardi and Cardi Coated Club C Double. She will be heading all the new campaign with Reebok titled "B Unexplainable", in which she will be seen celebrating her personal growth, passion for design, and equality.

