Last week, a footage went viral on social media where a girl was seen thrashing a cab driver at a traffic signal. As soon as the visuals surfaced over the internet, anger brew among the people, and #ArrestLucknowGirl started trending over social media platforms.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The woman, who was caught on camera beating a cab driver at a traffic signal in Lucknow, has defended herself by saying that whatever she did was in "self-defence".

Speaking to NDTV, she said: "Kam Pade hain, jyada padne chahiye the (They were too few, he deserved more). If the police had done their work, I would not have had to do it... They'll hit and run away. Self defense nahi karenge? (Will I not defend myself). Is our life cheap? The police will get a postmortem done and send the body home. Who will be at a loss."

The girl is repeatedly slapping the boy. She also damages his cell phone. She also slaps a man who tries to intervene. What if the boy hits her back? Both the girl and the boys know that the boys can't hit the girl. And that is the advantage girl takes. #Lucknow #LucknowBitch pic.twitter.com/iuZ3bLzOvy — Mukul Bhatnagar (@mukulfaiz) August 1, 2021

The girl was identified as Priyadarshini of Kesari Kheda in Krishna Nagar whereas the name of the cab driver is Saadat Ali Siddiqui. The footage captured on CCTV reveals that Priyadarshini was walking through a pedestrian crossing during a red light. The girl alleged that the cab driver was trying to run her over and in her self-defense, she slapped the driver multiple times.

However, the police have not yet made an arrest in the matter. Meanwhile, after the incident, the cab driver Saadat Ali Siddiqui, had to spend 28 hours in jail and now he has raised the question of why has the police not taken any action against the woman despite watching the CCTV footage.

The footage depicts the young woman screaming "You'll run over a woman?" while slapping the cab driver, as he seeks people's help and asks them to call the police. Siddiqui also mentioned that the woman has damaged his mobile phone. "Who will pay for that? It is my employer's phone. I'm a poor man...it cost ₹ 25,000," he was heard saying.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen