New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A few days ago Royal Challengers Bangalore camp hosted a wedding party for Glenn Maxwell. The party was attended by the whole team, Virat Kohli and his wife Bollywood Anushka Sharma also attended the event and lit up our Insta feeds with some inside pics. The couple looked gorgeous in their traditional outfits. Glenn Maxwell's wedding party was also attended by RCB's new skipper Faf du Plessis and his wife Imari. Faf and Imari also shared some pictures from the party. However, soon after Immari posted those pictures and after watching those, some netizens found interesting similarities between Imari's outfit and Anushka Sharma's outfit that she wore a few years ago for an event.

In pictures posted by Imari, she can be seen adorning a green chanderi saree looking absolutely beautiful, while Faf can be seen wearing a pink kurta. She had shared a couple of pictures, wherein she is giving a closer look at her look and saree. After, internet users see those pics they complimented her and liked the post, however, some said that Imari's green saree is much similar to what Anushka once wore to an event in 2018. Anushka wore the same green Chanderi saree when she was felicitated with the Smita Patil Award at the 34th edition of the Priyadarshini Academy Global Awards in Mumbai.

Some netizens even speculated that Imari borrowed this saree from Anushka Sharma, while some said it can be a co-incident and she might have bought the same saree. “From where you get this saree it's Anushka,” wrote a fan of the actor in the comments section of Imari's post. “Waitt isn't that Anushka Sharma's saree,” wrote another. “Saree from Anushka,” another notice. Anushka also ‘liked’ Imari's post.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma in the wedding party of Glenn Maxwell had worn a pink suit while Virat Kohli looked handsome in black kurta pyjama. She shared pics and added the hashtag #BubbleLife and she captioned it: “Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I’ve seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble."

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is shooting for Jhulan Goswami’s biopic titled Chakda Xpress. This project will mark Anushka's return to work after 3 years. Chakda Xpress will release on Netflix.

Posted By: Ashita Singh