Dialysis patients at greater risk of coronavirus infection: Study

The researchers said that Dialysis patients at greater risk of infection from the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine Institute, Baltimore have found that people receiving hemodialysis for chronic kidney disease could be at a greater risk of infection from the SARS-CoV-2 virus. According to a report published in ANI, COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2 virus can spread rapidly among residents in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, leading to high numbers of cases and deaths in a very vulnerable population.

According to research published in US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the researchers started their study in April 2020 at a 200-bed Maryland nursing home with an independently operated, on-site hemodialysis centre. The testing for exposure to SARS-CoV-2 was conducted on all residents but three were tested negative before the study completed.

"Based on our results, we believe that nursing home residents undergoing dialysis are more likely than others in a facility to have repeated and prolonged exposures to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and therefore may be at greater risk of infection and subsequent COVID-19," news agency ANI quoted Benjamin Bigelow, the study's lead author as saying.

MD-MDS, assistant professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and senior author of the study, Morgan Katz said, "Our study suggests that to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks, nursing homes and dialysis centres need to maintain clear and constant communication to improve infection prevention practices throughout the process of transporting residents to dialysis and during the dialysis itself."

"Residents who undergo dialysis should be carefully monitored, and testing prioritization must account for any contact with dialysis staff who may have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2, news agency ANI quoted assistant professor Morgan Katz as saying "

Morgan Katz further added, “Identifying cases early, along with aggressive infection prevention and control, are the keys to protecting those in nursing homes with chronic kidney disease and who are most at risk during the pandemic.”

